Mushroom Pepper Fry is a spicy, tasty side dish made by sauteing mushrooms with pepper, spices, onions and capsicum. Mushroom Pepper Fry is quick to make dry curry and goes well with rice meal, roti and chapati. You can learn to make Mushroom Pepper Fry in this post with step by step pictures and video.

I have tasted mushroom pepper fry in a restaurant and I wanted to recreate the hotel style pepper mushroom at home too. So this time I took a pack of tender button mushrooms and made this spicy mushroom pepper fry yesterday to pair it along with pulao and it turned out finger lickingly good that the curry was almost over soon after I clicked, So I made it again with another cleaned batch of mushrooms to pair it with corn pulao for lunch.

About Mushroom Pepper Fry

Mushroom Pepper Fry is a popular South Indian dish that combines the earthy flavor of mushrooms with the aroma and spice of black pepper. It’s a simple yet flavorful recipe that can be served as a side dish for roti, chapathi, pulao or even plain rice.

This Mushroom Fry Recipe is a must try as it packed with so much flavors. If you are a mushroom lover this recipe is the one you need. With basic ingredients you can make this mushroom pepper fry quickly in few minutes.

Mushroom Pepper Fry Ingredients

Mushroom – Tender button mushrooms are best suited for this recipe.

Vegetables – Onion and capsicum are added along with mushrooms.

Spices – Coriander seeds, black pepper and fennel seeds are used here.

Tempering – A simple tempering with cumin seeds, curry leaves and red chillies are used.

Recipe

Nutrition Facts Mushroom Pepper Fry Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 101

Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g12% Saturated Fat 1g6% Trans Fat 0.03g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 5g Sodium 14mg1% Potassium 309mg9% Carbohydrates 8g3% Fiber 3g13% Sugar 2g2% Protein 3g6% Vitamin A 1126IU23% Vitamin C 40mg48% Calcium 37mg4% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe Step by Step

1.To a mixer jar add 1 tablespoon whole black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds.

2.Grind it slightly coarse and set it aside.

3.To a pan add 1 tablespoon oil – add 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds – Let it splutter. Add 2 small red chillies, few curry leaves.

4.Give a quick mix.

5.Add 1 big sized onion sliced thin along with 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste.

6.Saute until golden.

7.Add 300 grams mushrooms rinsed and cleaned.

8.Keep flame in medium high and saute.

9.Keep sauteing mushrooms will let out water.

10.Keep sauteing in medium flame until it becomes dry.

11.Add 1/2 of a medium sized capsicum thinly sliced.

12.Saute for 2 minutes.

13.Add prepared pepper mixture.

14.Saute for 2 minutes and switch off.

Enjoy hot!

Expert Tips

Adding capsicum is purely optional but adds nice crunch and flavor to this dish.

You can even add fennel powder and coriander powder instead of crushing. Add 1/2 teaspoon each.

This is spicy fry so adjust spice powders if you want to reduce hotness.

Adding freshly ground pepper powder gives a great flavor.

This pairs well with phulka / white pulaos / or even with plain rice.

Mushrooms cook faster so don’t overcook. No need to add water just saute in oil. Mushrooms will leave out water and that’s enough for it to get cooked.

Make sure to fry in high heat after mushrooms are added.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Serve hot with roti or pulao. Mushroom Pepper Fry keeps well in room temperature for a day and in fridge for another day. But I would suggest to consume it fresh.