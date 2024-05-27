Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has closed a $6bn funding round at a valuation of $18bn, as investor fervour for new challengers to OpenAI continues unabated.

Despite being little more than a year old, xAI’s financing vaults it into the richest tier of potential rivals to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which has secured more than $13bn in funding. Measured by capital raised, xAI now ranks alongside Anthropic, which has raised more than $8bn since it was established in 2021.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI before he split with its chief executive Sam Altman in 2018.

Investors in xAI’s new round include many of Musk’s most loyal backers, including Kingdom Holding, the Saudi investor led by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Valor Equity Partners, and Dubai-based Vy Capital, as well as Silicon Valley firms Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

The same investors had previously backed Musk’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter in 2022. The AI start-up’s chatbot Grok is tightly integrated with Musk’s social media platform, now called X, giving it access to a real-time stream of data and a large audience of potential users.

Assembling the talent and computing power needed to build large AI models comes with a high price tag. Nvidia, the dominant supplier of the chips needed to train AI systems, reported a 262 per cent jump in revenue last week as demand continues to outstrip the supply of its latest processors. The world’s most valuable companies — including Microsoft, Google and Meta — are all racing to expand their AI capabilities and investing billions in the data centre infrastructure needed to build and run them.

Nonetheless, investors still see opportunities for new entrants and alternative approaches to building large language models, the AI systems that power Grok and ChatGPT. The xAI deal comes as Paris-based Mistral, which was founded a year ago, closes in on a new €500mn round at €5bn valuation, according to people familiar with the talks.

The deal gives xAI a so-called post-money valuation of $24bn once the new investment is taken into account.

The company said it had “made significant strides” in a short time, including adding image capabilities to Grok, which was released in November.

“xAI will continue on this steep trajectory of progress over the coming months, with multiple exciting technology updates and products soon to be announced,” it said in a blog post late on Sunday evening in California. “The funds from the round will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies.”

It added: “The company’s mission is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

Musk has pitched Grok as a “maximum truth-seeking” alternative to what he has sought to portray as “politically correct” rivals ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

During its fundraising, backers of Musk’s other ventures, including X and SpaceX, were given first refusal to back xAI, people familiar with the talks told the Financial Times last week.

Investors who had raised questions about issues at Musk’s other ventures had been frozen out of the xAI funding round, according to one person who participated.

The FT first reported in January that xAI was in talks to raise as much as $6bn. At the time, Musk said in a post on X: “xAI is not raising capital and I have had no conversations with anyone in this regard.”