What triggered the political clash between Musk and Miller?

What began as a political alliance between Elon Musk and top Trump adviser Stephen Miller has unraveled both professionally and personally. The drama now includes heated policy disagreements and tensions are escalating online.

Without specifically naming the billionaire, Stephen Miller responded to Elon Musk’s criticism of Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”



Stephen Miller slammed Elon Musk in the Fox Business interview while defending Trump’s contentious bill, which Musk called “pork-filled.” Beyond politics, their feud has taken a personal turn, as per a report by the Daily Beast. The fallout is messy, and the former allies have unfollowed one another. Rumors of a personal dispute between Miller and Musk are still circulating at the time of the interview.

What happened during Stephen Miller’s Fox Business interview?

Stephen Miller lamented, “Tax cuts and reforms. American energy independence. Full, complete, permanent border security and the largest welfare reform in American history.” “That’s not pork. That’s not waste. That’s not new spending. That is the most conservative piece of legislation in my lifetime,” as quoted in a report by the Daily Beast.

His remarks were a clear jab at Musk, who has called the bill a “disgusting abomination” and “pork-filled.” The tech billionaire’s criticisms have sparked a contentious split with Trump, with the two titans trading barbs on social media.

Miller responded to a critique of the formerly Musk-led organization where his wife worked by saying, “There’s this myth out there that we could do the DOGE cuts in this bill.” “But that’s a different procedure.”

Did Miller respond directly to Musk’s criticism?

Miller didn’t directly mention Musk, but host Larry Kudlow, a Trump ally, assisted him in drawing this connection.

In reference to the intricacies of the law, Kudlow stated, “I don’t think Elon understood that. “I prefer not to discuss that stuff. Okay, so he has $180 billion listed on his website. May he be blessed by God for that. He’s been really helpful with that.” Miller grinned but remained silent.

How did Katie Miller get involved in the fallout?

Rumor has it that Elon Musk fled the White House with Miller’s wife, Katie. Katie has left Stephen Miller and her job to apparently work for Musk after serving as a top aide at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, as per a report.

How close were the Katie Millers and Elon Musk before the fallout?

During his time in government, Musk developed a close relationship with the Millers. Katie Miller was with Musk “all the time,” according to the Wall Street Journal, before she followed him out the door. Even outside of work, Musk reportedly spent time with the couple.

Are the personal rumors making things worse?

According to Miller’s X post this week, the only “new” expenditure in the bill is to defend the homeland and deport illegals, with increased visa fees covering the costs.

“All the other provisions? Massive spending cuts. There is no ‘pork’ in the bill. Just campaign promises.”

This comes as a blow to Musk’s relationship with Katie Miller’s husband.

FAQs

Why are Elon Musk and Stephen Miller feuding?

They’re at odds over Trump’s latest bill, and rumors of a personal feud involving Miller’s wife have added fuel to the fire.

Did Elon Musk actually leave with Stephen Miller’s wife?

Katie Miller reportedly left her government position and marriage to continue working for Musk, sparking widespread speculation.

