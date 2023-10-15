A 71-year-old Chicago man allegedly yelled ‘you Muslims must die!’ before fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy and wounding his 32-year-old mother, in a tragedy that appears to be influenced by the Hamas-Israel war.

The boy, identified by the local chapter of CAIR as Wadea Al-Fayoume, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was stabbed 26 times with a large military-style knife by Joseph M. Czuba, according to an autopsy Sunday.

‘Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,’ the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media.

Officers found both victims late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, roughly 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

The woman had more than a dozen stab wounds on her body. She remained hospitalized Sunday, but was expected to survive.

Police charged 71-year-old suburban Chicago man Joseph M. Czuba (pictured left) Sunday with a hate crime for fatally stabbing 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume (pictured right) and seriously wounding his 32-year-old mother, in a crime where local authorities believe the killer was influenced by the Israel-Hamas war

Czuba was found Saturday outside ‘sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence’ with a cut on his forehead, police said.

He was in custody Sunday and awaiting a court appearance. Police charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American boy who had recently turned 6, and his mother Hanaan Shahin, were identified as the victims.

They had lived on the ground floor of the house for two years, according to the organization, saying the suspect was their landlord.

Citing text messages from the mother to the boy’s father, the suspect reportedly yelled, ‘You Muslims must die!’ ahead of the stabbing, according to CAIR-Chicago.

The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime ‘our worst nightmare,’ and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of violence in the Middle East.

Speaking alongside the family members of the victims, CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said that Czuba choked Shahin after they’d allowed him in their apartment.

She briefly escaped to the bathroom to call 911 but by the time she returned, Czuba had found her son and murdered him, Rehab alleged.

‘[Al-Fayoume] paid the price for the atmosphere of hate and otherization and dehuminazation that, frankly, I think we are seeing here in the United States, as a result of the irresponsible leadership and lopsided, one-sided statements we are seeing in the media,’ Rehab said.

He then went on to compare the atmosphere that led to Al-Fayoume’s death to the one in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

‘We’ve warned about not creating the same mistake we had in the post-9/11 environment,’ he added.

‘We got promises that we would not fall back into that ugly, dark world again and here we are. Ultimately, the blame lies in the perpetrator, I blame the murder on the murderer.’

However, he still felt that the media and politicians had influenced Czuba, whom he said had interacted with the family several times before and caused no suspicion.

Czuba has been taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting an initial court appearance. It is not known if he has an attorney.

Al-Fayoume had just celebrated his sixth birthday in the weeks leading up to his killing. He loved soccer and basketball, according to Rehab.

The Hamas terror on October 7 has killed over 1,400 Israelis and led to a wave of antisemitism in many cities as well as academia.