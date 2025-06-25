The ISGAP report noted that the leading Canadian Muslim advocacy group, the National Council of Canadian Muslims, also has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The organization, which was originally known as the Council on American-Islamic Relations Canada (CAIR-CAN), was an outgrowth of a similarly-named U.S. group which, the publication alleges, is “a self-described Muslim Brotherhood front organization.” A 2003 affidavit from the former founder of the group, Sheema Khan, also acknowledged the relationship.