AEON Clinic brings its highly anticipated International Masterclass on Next-Generation Medicine (2025).

This CME-accredited three-day Masterclass and two-day workshop, to be hosted at the iconic Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, will unite world-renowned experts, pioneering researchers, and leading medical professionals to discuss the latest breakthroughs in longevity science, regenerative medicine, precision medicine, and neurodegenerative treatments.

The masterclass will serve as a global platform bridging the gap between cutting-edge scientific discoveries and their real-world application in patient care.

Masterclass highlights: What to expect from it

The AEON Masterclass will feature a comprehensive agenda that delves into the most progressive medical treatments and innovations.

Key themes and sessions:

Regenerative Medicine & Advanced Therapeutics – Exploring stem cell therapy, gene editing, and CRISPR technology.

Precision Medicine & Functional Medicine – AI-driven genomics, epigenetics, and predictive healthcare strategies.

Longevity Science & Age Management – Clinical advancements in biomarkers, metabolic rejuvenation, and cellular repair.

Neurodegenerative & Autoimmune Disorders – Emerging therapies for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and immune-related conditions.

Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine – Bridging beauty and science through exosomes, peptides, and photo biomodulation.

Personalized Healthcare & Pharmacogenomics – Tailoring medical treatments based on individual genetic profiles and drug responses.

Top-tier specialists will lead each session, offering in-depth discussions, live demonstrations, hands-on training, and panel debates on the latest breakthroughs in next-generation medicine.

Exclusive opportunity: CME-accredited learning for medical professionals

This prestigious event is certified and endorsed internationally and by the Dubai Health Authority, offering participants CME-accredited hours, ensuring that attendees gain recognized professional development while expanding their knowledge in the most advanced medical disciplines.

Event Details

MASTERCLASS

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Dates: 23rd – 25th April 2025

WORKSHOP

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

Dates: 26th – 27th April 2025

Early Bird Registrations Open for a Limited Time: Register Here

Next-generation medicine: A convergence of global experts

The AEON Masterclass 2025 will feature a stellar lineup of internationally acclaimed speakers, each a leader in their respective fields, covering topics ranging from precision medicine and functional medicine to regenerative therapies and neurodegeneration treatments.

Featured speakers include:

Founder and CEO, Barzilai Longevity Consulting (Healthspan Coaching LLC)

Faculty Member and Trustee at the Geneva College of Longevity Science

Diplomat of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine

Distinguished Professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology and Programme Director, Healthy Longevity Translational Research Programme at Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore

Director at Centre for Healthy Longevity, National University Health System, Singapore

Chairman of ProtoClinic

President of GRA MENA

American Board Certified in Regenerative Medicine

MBBS and MSc in Aesthetic Medicine (Plastic Surgery Dept.)

International Fellowship in Dermatology (Harvard University)

Fellowships in Hair Transplant Surgery & Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine

Healthy Longevity Medicine Society, Co-founder and President

Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology Specialist

Head of the Scientific Board of Longevity Science Foundation

Co-Founder and Leader Longevity Education Hub

Professor of Medicine at Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Medical Director Sheba Longevity Department, Sheba Medical Center

Translational Neuroscientist

Scientist at UCLA and Roche

CEO of P7Swiss

Senior Scientist & Research Project Leader at Roche

Postdoctoral Researcher at Institute Curie

PhD in Chromatin Biology and Epigenetics

Founder and CEO of Bioscience Institute (RSM), Bioscience Clinic (Middle East) and Bioscience Genomics (Italy)

Founder of European Prevention Center (EPC)

Internist, Cardiologist, and Sports Medicine Specialist

Director and Founder of the International Center for Personalized Medicine (P7 MEDICINE), Germany

European Cell Medicine Institute (ECMI)

European Center for Personalized Medicine (ECPM), Dusseldorf, Germany

P7 MEDICINE Gulf, Dubai, UAE

Chairman and Director of the Institute of Neurophysiology at the University at Zu Koln Founding President of the German Society for Stem Cell Research

Head of UAE Stem Cell Group

Lead Researcher with the Biotechnology Research Centre at Abu Dhabi Technology Innovation Institute

Member of International Stem Cells Research Association (ISCCR)

Member of International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy

Member of the International Cryobiology Society

Founder and Consultant, Ming Medical in Malaysia

Immunotherapy & Regenerative Medicine

Global Director of Medical Affairs & Business Development, Fusion Apothecary

CEO at the Institute of Healthier Living Abu Dhabi

Primary Care Internal Medicine Specialist in California

Research Fellowship in Global Public Health

Council Secretary of the Healthy Longevity Medicine Society

President & Professor of Pharmacy Geneva College of Longevity Science

Visiting Professor at University of Medicine and Pharmacy” Carol Davila”

CEO of a Biotech Company

Director of the Center of TCM, Mitochondrial and Preventive Medicine in Portugal President of European TCM Laser Academy

Expert in the field of Functional, Orthomolecular & Mitochondrial Medicine

Professor Molecular Medicine

Member of the Biotechnology and Regenerative Medicine group in Medical Biology Research Centre, Kermanshah, Iran

Clinical Director of Longevity of PureHealth

Regional Director of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine in the Middle East

Board certified UK-trained consultant in Family Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine & Functional Medicine

Dean of International Faculty, Tehran Medical Sciences, IAUTMS

President of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, IAUTMS

Fellowship of Regenerative Medicine from Harvard Medical School

Specialist Neurologist and Spine Diseases

Fellowships in Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, University of Freiburg, Germany, and Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy in Neurological Diseases, University of Münster, Germany

Clinical Director of Neurology, International Center for Personalized Medicine (ICPM), Germany and Parnia Stem Cell Institute’s Department of Neurology and Neuroscience, Iran

Chief Technology Officer, Bioscience Institute

Clinical Bioscientist; Branch Manager & Quality Officer, Bioscience Clinic (Middle East)

Global Development Director for the American Board of Regenerative Medicine and the American Society of Regenerative Medicine

Founder of Biocannovea Medical Longevity Clinics

Expert of Functional Medicine

Nutritionist/Food Scientist

Chairman and Founder at AEON Clinic, NOVA Clinic & Aesthetics International

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, AEON

Clinical Operations Director, AEON

Genetics & Longevity Specialist, AEON

Stem Cell Consultant

Diplomat of the American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine and the American Board of Regenerative Medicine

Medical Affairs Director, AEON

Certified Functional Medicine Specialist, AEON

Infectious Disease Specialist

Diplomat of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine

Naturopathic Doctor, AEON

Member of American Association of Naturopathic Physicians

Member of Canadian Association of Naturopathic Doctors

Dr. Basanta Khatry-Chhetry

Longevity Specialist & General Practitioner, AEON

Diplomat of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine

Aesthetic Specialist & General Surgeon, AEON

Specialist Dermatologist, AEON

CEO aesthetic clinic “Doctor Lica” (Moldova), and International Lica. Doctor Beauty Academy,

Medical Director of Pressensa Professional Cosmetics Company (Spain)

Senior Plastic Surgeon, AEON

Medical Director, AEON

These global pioneers will present groundbreaking research, clinical case studies, and the latest advancements shaping the future of medicine.

Hands-on scientific workshops: Master the future of aesthetic & regenerative medicine

Alongside the masterclass, AEON Clinic will host exclusive two-day scientific workshops (26th & 27th April 2025), offering live demonstrations and hands-on training in cutting-edge therapies. Limited to 60 participants, these workshops will provide deep insights into advanced techniques, including:

Facial Harmony Techniques by Dr Jaffer Khan

Precision Thread Lifting by Dr Ecaterina Lica

Photo biomodulation Therapy by Dr Michael Weber

Advanced Ozone Therapy by Dr Basanta Khatry-Chhetry

These workshops will combine theory with live demonstrations, allowing attendees to learn directly from leading global experts.

AEON Masterclass 2025: A collaboration of industry leaders

The AEON Masterclass 2025 is powered by world-class strategic partners, ensuring exceptional educational and clinical value:

Strategic partners:

P7 MEDICINE: International Center for Personalized Medicine Ltd

American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM)

Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS)

This masterclass is designed for clinicians, researchers, medical professionals, functional medicine and longevity specialists and enthusiasts, health-tech investors, biohackers, and innovators who are shaping the next era of healthcare — one focused on extending health span, reversing biological aging, and translating cutting-edge science into real-world impact and seeking to elevate their expertise and revolutionize patient care.

Secure your spot now

Early bird registrations are now open for a limited period. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a historic medical event in Dubai. Seats are limited, and early bird pricing is available for a short time only.

Register Now: Click Here

AEON Clinic: Pioneering the future of medicine

AEON Clinic, located at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, is the Middle East’s premier regenerative wellness center, offering cutting-edge treatments in longevity, anti-aging, and precision medicine. As the only clinic in the region affiliated with the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, AEON continues to lead the transformation of healthcare through education, innovation, and clinical excellence.

Address: Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Phone: +971 04 518 5777

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theaeonclinic.com