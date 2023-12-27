While looking at the nine-page rundown of everything I wrote in 2023, there were a lot of luggage tests to work through, and as much I’m sure you’d all just love to check out Luggage Test Greatest Hits, I went a different route. For whatever random reasons, my most memorable drives from 2023 came while driving Audis and Porsches, while the Ford Mustang, my personal Kia Niro EV and my once-upon-a-time personal Acura TSX provided additional memorable stories.

So enough of the preamble, here are the favorite things I wrote in 2023.

2023 Audi RS3 Road Test: Narrow road, barely paved, could be bears

With my wife riding shotgun, I decided to take a shortcut … mostly for the better while experiencing’s Audi’s little fire cracker sedan, but some for the worse.

The 2024 Ford Mustang has a drift brake. It. Is. AWESOME!

What the headline says. The most stupid-crazy fun I had in a car in a long time.

2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS First Drive Review: ‘May be harmful’ (in the best possible way)

When all the cars go silent, we’ll fondly remember this gloriously loud super roadster. I also drove it in southern Germany, which made for one helluva drive.

Porsche Per Day: Retro review of five classic Porsche from 356 to 959

If you’re sitting there dying to do something other than talk to Uncle Earl or Aunt Gladys, my extremely long five-part retro review series I did the day after driving the Spyder RS above is one of my favorite experiences and stories of 2023. Not that that should be a surprise.

How I was reunited with my Acura TSX after 16 years

I got a fateful Instagram message exactly one year ago today. This is the story of what happened next.

I’ve owned an electric car for four months and not used a public charger once

My early learnings of owning a Kia Niro EV generated a ton of comments and response, so I figured it was worth reposting here.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron Road Test: Upgraded EV is a great day tripper

Sometime the best drives don’t involve clipping apexes at high speed … one of my favorites drives of the year happened on what very easily could’ve been an extremely frustrating (and slow) jaunt up the Northern California coast.