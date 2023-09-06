Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scene video for the hit animated film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. This video is titled “There’s No Wrong Answer in Animation,” and it puts the spotlight on the very cool and unique animation style that the film had.

The video features Production Designer Yashar Kassai, director/co-writer Jeff Rowe, producer/writer/actor Seth Rogen, and several of the actors talking about the film’s distinct visual style. If you are a fan of this movie and you appreciate the art style, this is a must-watch!