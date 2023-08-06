Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out in theaters and fans and audiences seem to be loving it! The movie managed to score an A CinemaScore from audiences, which is pretty awesome. The movie managed to connect with longtime fans of the franchise and it also appeals to those that don’t have the nostalgic factor. It’s a hard thing to do, but Jeff Rowe and the creative team managed to pull it off.

There are also a lot of fun little Easter eggs throughout the movie, but there’s one that definitely stuck out to fans who grew up on the original live-action films, specifically Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Secret of the Ooze. There’s a scene in the movie where the Ninja Turtles find themselves fighting Tokka and Rahzar during a Vanilla Ice concert and Vanilla Ice seemingly starts singing his “Ninja Rap,” song which was created for the movie.

Well, that Ninja Rad song made its way into Mutant Mayhem, and co-writer and producer Seth Rogen explained that the inclusion of it was a last-minute addition. He explained to CinemaBlend:

“That was an embarrassingly late-in-the-game decision. We were trying to find a joke to put there, we wanted a song on the radio, and we had picked some piece of like adult contemporary music from the 80s, and it just wasn’t right.”

Throwing the Ninja Rap in there was definitely the right choice. When the song popped up during the Ninja Turtle’s first fight scene in the film, and when you hear “Go ninja, go ninja, go!” It just feels right.

The director credits Rogen for utilizing the song explaining, “Then Seth texted me like late at night one night [Seth Rogen impression] ‘We should put the Ninja Rap there!’ And it was, like, perfect!”

It’s kind of crazy how this song isn’t something they thought of including from the very beginning. It seems like a no-brainer. But, regardless it made it into the film and it made fans happy. Who doesn’t love Vanilla Ice’s Ninja Rap!?