A turbulent story shared to TikTok titled ‘My boyfriend gave me the ick during a flight’ has stunned users and prompted a debate in the comments section.

While most people would agree that it’s pretty safe to say that nobody enjoys turbulence, an anonymous TikTok user has declared her boyfriend’s reaction to a pretty rocky flight as ‘the ick’. In a shocking confession that has thousands of users lapping up the drama in the comments, we learned of how a wonky flight added an unprecedented extra layer of stress to a day of traveling for this couple.

TikTok user shares ‘My boyfriend gave me the ick during a flight’ story

In a two-and-a-half-minute video in which an automated voice reads out a story that appears to have been originally posted on Reddit, we are presented with the tale of a couple returning from an enjoyable holiday via plane.

The original poster (OP) prefaces the story by stating that she is an “impatient, unforgiving person” who “only likes giving people one chance”. The OP goes on to say that she and her boyfriend of a year decided to get away for the weekend to a warmer state in the US.

The couple had had a great time relaxing on the beach and clubbing in the evening but encountered a flight cancelation followed by a couple of delays caused by adverse weather conditions when they attempted to return home. While they eventually embarked on their flight, the poor weather failed to subside, and the plane the couple was on was battered by intense turbulence, as a thunder and lightning storm raged on outside.

Unsurprisingly, the turbulence did not go down well with the other flyers, the OP reveals, with one passenger even being forcibly shaken out of their site – much to the dismay of the rest of the plane. Multiple passengers, including the OP’s boyfriend, proceeded to cry hysterically for the rest of the bumpy flight, though thankfully the flight landed safely, with all passengers unharmed.

OP wasted no time in making her feelings clear

Though it sounds like the story ultimately had a happy ending, the OP was less than impressed with her boyfriend’s reaction to the turbulence and proceeded to make her feelings clear to him.

As the OP recalled how the flight went down, she admitted that she refrained from looking at her boyfriend’s face at the risk of “cringing”, and upon seeing the tissues he had used throughout, she claimed that all her attraction to him “disappeared” instantly.

The OP proceeded to put her money where her mouth was, and upon touching down she grabbed her suitcase from the carousel and made off on her own to an Uber, from where she texted him a swift, decisive breakup message.

Seeking to justify her decision, the OP asked viewers: “Should I have really kept dating him after he had embarrassed me like that and revealed his lack of masculinity?”

‘Heartless’ and ‘ice cold’: TikTok resonds

Well, it’s safe to say that the ‘ick’ story did not go down well. Having racked up over 1.2 million views in its first 24 hours, social media users had plenty to say about the fateful plane journey – and they did not side with the OP.

“That’s so heartless to break up with someone because they were genuinely scared.” Wrote one disappointed user. “Gurl u ice cold”, commented another, followed by a crying emoji.

Several users echoed the same sentiment along similar lines of the user who wrote: “You did the right thing ma’am… you gave him an opportunity to meet someone better”.

Failing to fall for the tale, a few users put the story down to simply “rage bait”, suggesting that the OP made the story up in order to annoy people. In a seemingly sarcastic call out, somebody else added: “NTA (Not The A******) he should (have) blown away the storm and grabbed you while walking to first class, slay gurl”.

Whether fictional or not, one can only imagine that thousands of TikTok users will now proceed to make sure they act as masculine as possible whenever they next encounter turbulence.