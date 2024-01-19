FIRST impressions are important but one woman may have given her date the wrong idea with her fashion choices.

She explained she was asked to foot the bill for their meal because of the way she was dressed.

Mimi (@_diemonix) shared the bad date experience with over 18,000 TikTok followers.

She explained that they met through Hinge and decided on a sushi date.

At first, everything was smooth sailing.

“He looks great in person, I already love his energy, we go inside, but the moment I take off my jacket and I put my hands on the table, he looks at me a certain way,” she said.

Mimi chose to ignore the weird glance and the two launched into a conversation about her three jobs, hobbies, and even the stocks she invested in.

“He starts asking me more questions about money over and over again and I’m like, this is getting a bit weird but I like talking about this stuff so whatever,” she said.

After the two were finished with their meal, her date waved the waiter over and asked to pay the check in full.

When the waiter returned, her date looked to her for payment.

“He looks at me and looked at the check and he’s like, ‘Are you going to get it?'” she said.

Mimi was visibly confused and attempted to push back on the imposed decision.

“Why would I grab the check? We didn’t talk about me paying for this first date,” she said to him.

Her date, however, was insistent that she pay for the bill.

“He says, ‘Well, I thought that you’d be paying because of all your jewelry and the way you talk about money… seems like you’re doing better than me,'” she said.

Mimi informed her date that her gold rings were dupes and not the real thing but her date didn’t take the information too well.

“He just looked so offended at this point, he’s like ‘Oh I thought your jewelry was real and everything, I bet now that we’re talking about stocks… that’s not even real,'” she said.

In response, Mimi called over the waiter to split the check while her date “scoffed” and “huffed and puffed.”

People were shocked at the behavior her date displayed, sharing their thoughts in the comments.

“Sounds like he was trying to get a free meal from you,” said one commenter.