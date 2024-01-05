The much-awaited drama My Demon is all set to air a brand-new episode 11 on Friday, December 5, 2024, at 10 p.m. KST on SBS. The drama will be available to stream later on Netflix. The series follows the story of chaebol heiress Do Do-Hee (Kim Yoo-Jung), who enters into a contract marriage with a demon named Jung Gu-Won (Song Kang). Although the duo sign the contract for their own selfish reasons, they end up falling in love with each other.

The newly released trailer for My Demon Episode 11 teased romantic moments between the demon, Jung Gu-Won, and Do Do-Hee. After a dramatic previous episode where the demon saved Do-Hee’s life and regained his powers, the duo resumed their married life. The two also celebrated the demon getting his powers back. However, viewers will have to wait and find out if Gu-Won continues to sign contracts, given he previously felt human-like emotions.

My Demon Episode 11 trailer: Song Kang & Kim Yoo-Jung return to romantic married life after drama

Episode 11 of My Demon will showcase romantic moments between Jung Gu-Won and Do Do-Hee. After a tense couple of episodes where their journey took a dangerous turn, the duo resumes their married life, albeit still on a contract. However, their tumultuous journey has only made their love stronger for each other, considering they were willing to sacrifice themselves so the other could live. The newly released trailer captures their romantic moments.

As Do-Hee gets settled for the night, Gu-Won tries to seduce her with a flower in his mouth. Initially, Do-Hee rejects his advances, calling him “crazy.” But the demon, with the flower at the back of his ear, says, “Yes, I am crazy for you.” He leaps up on the bed and cuddles with Do-Hee. The two laugh together, sharing a sweet romantic moment.

In the upcoming episode, Gu-Won returns to being a demon. As he carries out his activities like before, he remains conflicted. Now that Gu-Won is a changed man, it will be interesting to see how he continues to collect human souls and goes back to being a demon.

The production team of My Demon teased details about Episode 11. They said, “There will be a new change in the demon Gu Won, whose powers have returned. Please keep an eye on Gu Won’s newly changed feelings in his interactions with the humans signing contracts.” They further confirmed that the episode will reveal more details about Gu-Won’s past life.

Don’t forget to tune in to My Demon Episode 11 on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 10 p.m. KST on SBS and later on Netflix.