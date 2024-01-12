The My Demon Season 1 Episode 15 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Netflix & SBS TV. In the series, Jeong Gu-won, a supernatural being with remarkable powers, engages in a romantic relationship with Do Do-hee, the heiress of a renowned conglomerate. When Jeong suddenly loses his extraordinary abilities, it forces him to forge an unexpected partnership with Do Do-hee.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The My Demon Season 1 Episode 15 release date is January 19, 2023.

The My Demon Season 1 Episode 15 estimated release time on Netflix is:

7:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

10:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

My Demon Season 1 Episode 15 is set to air on SBS TV at 10:00 PM Korean Standard Time.

5:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

8:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

2:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

3:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

Where to watch My Demon Season 1 Episode 15

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Netflix & SBS TV.

To access episode 15, you have the option to purchase Netflix streaming services. Netflix offers two subscription plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $15.49 per month. Additionally, for episode 10, you can subscribe to SBS TV, which is an Australian public broadcasting network.

In this television series, Kim Yoo-jung plays the role of Do Do-hee, who serves as the CEO of Mirae F&B, while Song Kang portrays Jeong Gu-won, a merciless demon with a history spanning 200 years. Season 1 of the show is directed by Kim Jang-han and Kwon Da-som.

The official synopsis for My Demon Season 1 reads:

“A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart.”