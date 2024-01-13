A FASHION lover has shared the ingenious and unique way that she hangs her sweaters.

She says the method doesn’t stretch them or leaves any marks, and it’s quick and easy to do.

4 Influencer Hannah Chody shared a clever method she uses for hanging sweaters without stretching them out Credit: TikTok/hannahchody

4 The hack involves folding a sweater around a hanger Credit: TikTok/hannahchody

“You will never hang or fold your sweaters the same again,” promised the woman.

Fashion fan Hannah Chody (@hannahchody) shares videos on clothes, beauty, and her life with her 122,000 TikTok followers.

In a recent clip, she revealed the hack she uses to perfectly keep her sweaters.

“I’m very particular about how I store my sweaters,” Hannah opened.

She said that she disliked folding them as the stacks quickly became disorganized and messy.

She also refused to store them on hangers, as this causes the material to stretch and the sweater to become deformed.

“This is a much better method,” Hannah said.

The hack involved folding your sweater in half and matching one arm to the other, before laying the folder sweater on the floor.

“You then place a hanger on top of the armpit of the sweater,” Hannah said.

Once the hanger is in place, you fold the sweater bottom followed by the arms over the top of the hanger.

Hanging the sweater this way meant that there is no stretching.

You can also see each individual item of clothing while they’re hanging in your closet.

“It’s honestly fabulous,” the fashionista said.

“This tip could change someone’s life today.”

Viewers loved Hannah’s idea, with many saying they would try it for themselves.

“This is my favorite hack. Changed my life!” said one commenter.

“Genius! I will be doing this! Thank you!” wrote another.

4 ld the sweater in half before draping first the bottom, then the top, over a hanger Credit: TikTok/hannahchody