A DRIVER says his EV malfunctioned and locked him inside with no oxygen in boiling heat – leaving him desperately screaming for help.

Nottingham man Lee Davey was planning to drive his electric Porsche Taycan to Leeds – but the motor wouldn’t start or even unlock.

Lee fetched his manual key and used it to eventually get into the “dead” EV.

The car was completely lifeless, forcing Lee to ring Porsche’s in-house mechanics.

He was told that the car’s anti-theft system had been triggered when its 12-volt battery died.

In a YouTube clip, Lee said: “Fault after fault after fault. Useless, honestly.”

When Lee tried to get out of the broken-down car, he realised he had locked himself in.

He said: “Right, I can’t get out the car now – and it’s getting really hot in here.

“I’m at my ex-wife’s house. I’m gonna have to ring her and see whether she can open it from the outside.

“This is beyond belief. What is going on here?

“This is like a blooming sitcom. I haven’t got any water in here. This is not funny.”

Lee’s ex-wife Sharon was about to get in the shower, but she quickly dressed and tried to open the door – without any luck.

He said: “You’re having a laugh. I’m boiling. This is not funny, it’s not funny.

“Sharon, open the door please. Can you open the door? You need to open it. It’s getting too hot.

“Sharon, I need to get out.”

Lee’s harrowing ordeal came to an end when Sharon fetched the spare key from inside her house.

He said: “Right, I managed to get outside the car. Sharon doesn’t want to be on video.

“I was beginning to get a bit panicky in there. I was on the verge of thinking I’d just smash the window.

“It was a horrible feeling. It was awful. Is this the future?”