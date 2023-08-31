A HOMEOWNER has shocked onlookers with a unique privacy fence that shields her home from her neighbor’s.

The creative divider left an HGTV host and her fans stunned.

2 HGTV host Sara Bendrick was stunned by her friend’s privacy fence Credit: tiktok/sarabendrick

2 The divider featured stained glass artwork that reflects color in the light Credit: tiktok/sarabendrick

Sara Bendrick (@sarabendrick) is a landscape contractor and designer who posts home improvement content on TikTok.

While at her friend’s home, she captured video of her friend’s fence that she described as “so rad.”

The wood privacy fence featured stained glass artwork across the top panels.

“It’s so cool for multiple reasons,” Bendrick said.

“One of them is it actually reflects on the ground, like all of these different rainbow colors which is super cool.

“But it also brings this art into the space, my friend actually got the inspiration for the lower front fence from one of my videos.”

The privacy fence was made from western red Cedar with slats that were spaced three quarters of an inch apart.

The stained glass was held in place by frames created using the same wood.

Fans who watched the video loved the privacy fence just as much as Bendrick.

One follower said that even her kids were impressed by it.

“Kid want it in my house too! This is classy,” one person wrote.

Bendrick replied, saying: “Isn’t it! Plus you can’t see through them, which is great.”

Others wanted to recreate the fence for themselves asking, “Who made the stained glass? I would love to do this project and use the same artist for the glass.”

In her video, she explained that her friend got her artwork from Stained Glass Windows, a company that creates custom pieces and ships them worldwide.