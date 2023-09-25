Reddit is the hub of most wholesome and bizarre stories and a story about how bridesmaids ruined a friend’s wedding is baffling readers!

Bridesmaids play crucial roles in making a wedding the dreamiest day of a bride’s life. Still, the latest Reddit story that has shocked readers reveals a story where unfortunately the closest friends of the bride become the biggest backstabbers of her otherwise picture-perfect day!

My friends went behind my back and ruined my wedding Reddit story baffles readers

A Reddit story of how bridesmaids played a cruel joke on the bride is going viral on TikTok. As per the user (the bride), they planned a fall-themed wedding and asked the bridesmaids to choose a rust/ earthy tone dress to go with the decor and overall theme. As the bride and her groom were taking care of all the other expenses, she asked her bridesmaids to bear the cost of their own dresses.

While the bride’s maid of honor, aka her sister, did not have any objection to the chosen theme and color of the dress, other bridesmaids told her to change the color complaining about not liking the color palette. As the fall theme and the color palette were already decided, the bride insisted that they should go ahead with the rust orange colors. What happened next is shocking!

Bridesmaids lie before the wedding

After a while, all bridesmaids of the user agree to wear rust-toned dresses and even send her screenshots of the dresses they are getting. But fast forward to the wedding day, when the bride is finally getting ready for her big day, she gets to know that her friends have chosen blue to be the color of their dresses and ditched the entire theme of the occasion.

The bride confronts her bridesmaids and asks them about the screenshots only to know that they lied about getting rust-tinged dresses all this time!

“Should have kicked them out”

The bridesmaids’ story reveals that the bride did not uninvite her friends even after the shocking sabotage and went ahead with all other rituals. While she is contemplating cutting her ties with her friends in the long term, she wants her wedding to proceed smoothly.

On the other hand, netizens believe that she should have kicked her bridesmaids out after the sabotage. One user commented: “She should have kicked them out before the wedding and just had her sister!” Another said: “They should have escorted out!”

Others are of the opinion that the photos should be photoshopped as they should not stick out and ruin the pictures. One user suggested: “Photoshop them out of photos instead of colors!”