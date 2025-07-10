We rated the Celestron Cometron 7×50 binoculars as the best family binoculars and now you can get them for less than $35 this Prime Day. These binoculars feature in several of our guides, coming out on top as the best binoculars for kids as well as the best for stargazing in our best budget binoculars guide. And to our surprise, they are now even cheaper, reduced from $47.95 to $34.39 on Amazon.

Get the Celestron Cometron 7×50 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $34.39.

The Celestron Cometron 7×50 binoculars received four out of five stars in our review. Pleasantly surprised, we ended up loving these binoculars for being inexpensive while offering excellent views and being lightweight.



You can grab this pair of binoculars from one of the leading brands in optics to enjoy with all the family for less than $35 this Prime Day — you’d be mad not to.

The Porro Prism design of the Cometron 7×50 binoculars allows them to offer wide and wobble-free views of the night sky. Being lightweight and portable means they are comfortable to hold for a while and can be used to view the stars without the use of a tripod, even for children.

They utilise BK7 glass over the more premium BaK-4 optics that are found in more expensive pairs of binoculars. However, this isn’t a bad thing. First of all, this keeps the cost down and is also helped by the larger exit pupil. We think the image quality is good enough for children as well as keen adults.

One thing to be aware of is that they are not drop-proof and are water-resistant only. This makes them ideal as an inexpensive second pair for adults or for children as an introduction to stargazing. If anything happens, it won’t set you back too much to replace them.

We said the Cometron 7×50 binoculars were ‘Remarkable value for money’ in our review and now they are even more so, available for only $34 this Prime Day.

Key features: 7x magnification, objective lens diameter of 50mm, angular field of view 6.8 degrees, eye-relief 13mm.

Product launched: July 2013

Price history: Before today’s deal, we’ve only seen these binoculars cheaper once this year. The price fluctuates between $43 and $48 normally, so this is a fair bit off to be able to explore the night sky as a family.

Price comparison: Walmart: $47.95

Consensus: A brilliant pair of inexpensive binoculars offering great views of the night sky for an unbelievably low price. Perfect for all the family, with the Cometron 7×50 being lightweight and portable to pass around.

Featured in guides: Best binoculars, Best budget binoculars, Best beginner binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You’re looking for a decent pair of binoculars without breaking the bank.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You’re worried about dropping them. If you’re accident-prone, these may not be the ones for you. Our best budget binoculars guide has some great suggestions for more rugged pairs.

