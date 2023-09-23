A Reddit post titled ‘My husband is cheating on me with my best friend’ has got every reader’s attention as it has them enraged.

The latest one that has been grabbing all the attention is 'My husband is cheating on me with my best friend'.

Reddit story ‘My husband is cheating on me with my best friend’ explored

The post begins with the story of a woman who recalled her relationship with her husband of six years. The two met each other when they were 19 and 22 years old respectively. Apart from having a loving relationship, they were also proud parents to two and expecting another.

The woman goes on to explain how her husband has always been a pillar of support, especially since she found out that her father only had a couple of months to live. Given that her mother died at a young age, this news came as a devastating blow. However, she always had the support of her husband who urged her to quit her job and focus on her father while also taking her pregnancy slow.

Eventually, the woman agrees and decides to leave her job. While things had been going well, one day everything changed when she found a text from her childhood best friend on her husband’s phone. The text read: “I’m assuming since there hasn’t been an angry pregnant lady on my doorstep you haven’t told her about us yet?” These words left the woman speechless as she saw no signs. Things were great in her relationship and she never felt anything strange between her best friend and her husband.

She breaks the news to her mother-in-law

In the update that was posted a couple of days later, the woman revealed that she decided to break the news to her mother-in-law and her best friend’s mother, the two women who were almost like her mother. She ended up showing the screenshots of the chats but did not show them their pictures or the s*x tape that they had. However, she did inform them about it.

Both the ladies were shocked to hear the news but were quick to support the woman when she needed the most. It did not take long for her to hire a lawyer and move forward with the divorce proceedings.

Luckily, she also had a supportive boss who was ready to welcome her with open arms. The writer ends the post by stating how she is going to continue to be strong for her kids and move forward.

People react to the story

Several users were enraged after reading the story but also applauded the writer for her courage. One user wrote: “I’m so sorry this is happening as you’re losing your dad. You shouldn’t HAVE to be strong, but I can tell you are, and you and your kids will be OK. Take it one day at a time. They betrayed you. You did nothing wrong.”

Another added: “Oh god how awful your best friend and as for him wow.” “They are both the worst type of people these types of people make me sick,” said one more.

“Your best friend is a jezebel, your husband doesn’t deserve to be married to you,” read one more comment. “There’s a special place in hell for these people,” said one more.