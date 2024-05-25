A HOMEOWNER has revealed their must-try tips for a flourishing lawn that will envy neighbors.

They said mowing at the right height is the “biggest” hack for maintaining a beautiful green carpet.

They took to Reddit’s Lawncare forum to share advice in response to a user who posted a photo of their “unhealthy” grass.

MOWING MAGIC

Writing under the name Nilesandstuff, the gardener revealed the lawn care schedule that transformed their outdoor space.

“Mow high, really high, at least 3.5 inches,” they said.

“Biggest lawn care hack there is. Seriously.

“Water as infrequently, but heavy, as you can.

“0-2 times a week in cooler weather, in the absence of rain, and while the grass is actively growing.

“2-4 times a week in the summer.

“Fertilize every 4-6 weeks in the spring and fall.

“Every 6-8 weeks in the summer.

“Scott’s turfbuilder lawn food is a solid fertilizer that you can find anywhere.”

GONE GRASS

The Redditor said if brown grass is still standing it’s alive.

If the grass is brown and “matted down,” it’s dead and should be removed.

They said it’s best to seed in the fall and apply pre-emergent in the spring.

“If you really have to seed in the spring, I really don’t recommend trying to plant something in such a large bare area… But if you really do, perennial ryegrass is your best bet,” they said.

“Anything else won’t grow deep enough roots by summer.”

NEW GROWTH

The Redditor said soil needs to be loosened by raking dethatching, and scarifying to plant grass.

Alternatively, gardeners can spread topsoil after aerating.

They said seed should be spread “very lightly” with a rake used to work it into the soil.

“Keep the seed moist 24/7 until most of it sprouts,” they continued.

“Might mean watering once a day, might mean 4 times, just have to supervise it until you get the hang of how long it stays wet for after watering.

“Once the seeds sprout, start easing off the watering frequency.”

They said spread a half application of a starter fertilizer and once the grass is 2 inches tall water just once a day.

They said when the grass reaches 3.5 inches, keep it at that height, before dropping to 3.0 for the year’s final cut.

“At this point, spread the other half of the starter fertilizer,” they said.

“Switch to watering every other day. If it starts to look dry, add time, not frequency.”

Many people upvoted the post to show their appreciation for the tips.

The advice comes after expert Richard Whatton told The U.S. Sun watering infrequently can “encourage” deep root growth.

He also recommended core aeration and overseeding to reduce soil compaction.

He said regularly testing soil can be beneficial when choosing a fertilizer best suited to your lawn’s needs.

Whatton added that each season comes with a different challenge for maintaining a healthy lawn.