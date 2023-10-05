My Little Universe, a smash mobile hit with over 30 million players worldwide, is now available for Nintendo Switch™ and PC, and to celebrate the launch, we are offering a custom-skinned My Little Universe Nintendo Switch™ OLED Console, complete with a copy of My Little Universe, to one lucky winner.

Custom-skinned Nintendo Switch Front

Custom-skinned Nintendo Switch Back

Explore new planets, trusty pick axe in hand, and forge continents from scratch, forming entire biomes from the ground up! Reveal new resources with every procedurally generated tile, but beware of monsters like yetis, mushroom men, and goblins that protect the planet’s treasures. Manage gems, wood, stone, and more to build more tiles, uncover new areas, and upgrade weapons and tools. Your little universe is what you make of it! Better yet, invite up to three friends to join you in the split-screen local co-op mode because it’s always more exciting with friends!

As a bonus, we also have 4 game keys for digital copies of My Little Universe for 4 lucky runner-up winners, simply choose your console when you enter.

Sweepstakes open to residents of the continental U.S. and District of Columbia ages 13 and older. Daily entry is available until 11:59 PM CST, October 18, 2023. You will be contacted via email after the close of the sweepstakes so be sure to use an email you check frequently. Full sweepstakes rules are available below with each entry method. Good Luck!