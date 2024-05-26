A SPORTY homeowner has revealed a satisfying trick they use when mowing their lawn.

They said the hack keeps their feet dry and socks free from grass stains.

They shared their must-try tip on Reddit writing under the name Prollynotathrowaway.

The gardener recommended wearing old golf shoes when mowing after seeing another Redditor discuss wearing New Balance sneakers.

“I figured I’d throw a little life hack out there to the community that occurred to me about 5 years ago when I was deciding whether or not to throw out my old golf shoes,” they said.

“Old golf shoes (or cheap new ones) to mow is where it’s at.

“They’re designed to grip the ground which is important if you have any sort of grade whatsoever.

“Also, most golf shoes are waterproof so that golfers don’t get wet feet from the dew of morning grass or during rain.

“This waterproofing will keep your feet dry (although you really shouldn’t be mowing when the grass is wet) if you have to mow when the grass still has dew and it will also keep your socks from getting stained and gross.”

The homeowner added that steel-toe boots are the best footwear for mowing but said most people don’t wear them.

“I do occasionally if I already have them on while doing other work outside but for the most part I wear my old golf shoes,” they said.

In response to a commenter saying they’ve always worn flip-flops when mowing, the Redditor clarified when their tip is most useful.

“Yeah I’m just talking push mowers,” they said.

“I also ride the vast majority of my 2 acres but I have some rental properties I mow with a push and there’s a few small sections of my own property I have to use a push mower on.”

The post was highly upvoted and many people shared their opinions on appropriate footwear for mowing.

“If you don’t wear steel-toe boots to mow you should,” one person said.

“I have a lawn care business.

“You will probably be fine at your own property but one day there might be something in the yard that flies out and messes you up bad.

“Lug nut bolt. Rock. Wire. Golf ball.”

“Whatever you do, do not wear sandals,” another said.

“I just use a pair of my old steel-toe boots from work,” a third added.

“One of my former coworkers was doing EMT training and part of his schooling was shadowing people in the ER.

“He came in one Monday and told me about a guy who was mowing his lawn in Chucks, and his foot slipped and slid under the back of the mower deck.

“Severed most of his toes.”

According to RHS, sturdy boots with a protective toecap should be worn for safety when doing heavy gardening.

Gloves, face shields, and earplugs may also be worth investing in to reduce the risk of injuries.