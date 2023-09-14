Name: Monique
Age: 50
Location: Winchmore Hill
Profession: Therapist/student
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Kind-hearted, a believer in God and positive. I radiate love!
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To dip my toes back in the pool of dating, and try and connect with someone and find love, and experience living with other people again.
Name: Sharon
Age: 53
Location: Sunderland
Profession: Safeguarding and welfare officer in education
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, genuine, personable.
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She was getting desperate! I’d lost all confidence in myself. I think for Tia she was wanting to give me a bit of a helping hand.
Name: Caroline
Age: 51
Location: South Lanarkshire
Profession: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Charismatic, outgoing and fun. I can be a bit fiery at times!
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been single for such a long time, it’s probably the longest I’ve ever been single! I’ve always been quite happy being single but I think she thought, ‘Mum, you need to get out there!’
Name: Natalie
Age: 44
Location: Bournemouth
Profession: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Adventurous, deep and outgoing.
Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been on my own for a long time. I think he thinks it’s my time for me now.
Name: Paul
Age: 51
Location: London, lives in Bath
Profession: Owner, decorating company
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Very chilled, laid back and loyal.
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She feels I need to sort myself out when it comes to dating!
Name: Clayton
Age: 57
Location: Nottingham
Profession: Pastoral support officer
How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m pretty effervescent. I’m all about balance in terms of fun – I’d say there’s a cheeky side to me.
Why did your son Christian nominate you for MMYD? He’d like to see me settled with someone I could have a future with.
Name: Roger
Age: 58
Location: Derbyshire
Profession: Postman
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, loving, conscientious, struggling to get old – I don’t want to get old. I lost my wife, I know that you can get up and life can be over in a split second.
Why did your daughter Jess nominate you for MMYD? She’s a lovely girl. Her mum was really thoughtful in everything – she could plan things to a detail – and Jess has got that. She is so thoughtful and it was just a lovely thing for her to say, ‘Dad, look, we understand that you’re struggling and it’s been hard and we know that you’ve got a lot of love to give and we’re OK if you were to see someone else’.
Following my wife passing 18 months ago, I didn’t really want to meet anyone. You don’t expect it to be you and you don’t expect it to be your wife. But I’m going on the show to get some confidence. I must have subconsciously wanted to meet someone by saying yes to the show.
Name: Elliott
Age: 53
Location: Essex
Profession: PE teacher/football coach
How would your son describe you? He’d say I am good fun, easy going (I’m not easy going).
Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? He wants rid of me! I think the prospect of me being in his life for too much longer was a burden. No, he just wants me to be happy.
Name: Janey
Age: 47
Location: West Sussex
Profession: Singer/recruitment manager
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, kind, outgoing and creative.
Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? Because he’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone.
Name: Martin H
Age: 56
Location: Birmingham/lives in Epsom
Profession: Retired basketball player, sports presenter and MD
How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m big, I’m fun, I’m outgoing and I consider myself to be a likeable sort of bloke. I’ve spent 90% of my life in the friendzone… I’m everyone’s best friend.
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To try and get me out of the friend zone! I have a lack of self-worth and she feels I am worthy and I do a lot for my family and I should have a chance to find emotional fulfilment.
Name: Tolullah
Age: 50
Location: London
Profession: Design consultant/Journalist
How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m a vivacious and warm person. I’m also fiercely loyal and passionate about the people I love.
Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She felt it’d be really good for me to meet someone that somebody else has picked, as opposed to my own choices.
Name: Martin M
Age: 53
Location: Derby/lives in Ibiza
Profession: Property developer
How would you describe yourself in a few words? Tall – I’m 6ft 7 – handsome, intelligent, single. I’m business-minded, I try and lead a good life, but also with responsibility. I take my fatherly duties very seriously.
What excites you about taking part in MMYD? I’ve always struggled meeting people who are on my wavelength. So, I thought, if they’re going to line up several single ladies, I’m in. What’s not to like?