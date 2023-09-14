Name: Monique

Age: 50

Location: Winchmore Hill

Profession: Therapist/student

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Kind-hearted, a believer in God and positive. I radiate love!

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To dip my toes back in the pool of dating, and try and connect with someone and find love, and experience living with other people again.

Name: Sharon

Age: 53

Location: Sunderland

Profession: Safeguarding and welfare officer in education

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, genuine, personable.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She was getting desperate! I’d lost all confidence in myself. I think for Tia she was wanting to give me a bit of a helping hand.

Name: Caroline

Age: 51

Location: South Lanarkshire

Profession: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Charismatic, outgoing and fun. I can be a bit fiery at times!

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been single for such a long time, it’s probably the longest I’ve ever been single! I’ve always been quite happy being single but I think she thought, ‘Mum, you need to get out there!’

Name: Natalie

Age: 44

Location: Bournemouth

Profession: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Adventurous, deep and outgoing.

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been on my own for a long time. I think he thinks it’s my time for me now.

Name: Paul

Age: 51

Location: London, lives in Bath

Profession: Owner, decorating company

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Very chilled, laid back and loyal.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She feels I need to sort myself out when it comes to dating!

Name: Clayton

Age: 57

Location: Nottingham

Profession: Pastoral support officer

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m pretty effervescent. I’m all about balance in terms of fun – I’d say there’s a cheeky side to me.

Why did your son Christian nominate you for MMYD? He’d like to see me settled with someone I could have a future with.

Name: Roger

Age: 58

Location: Derbyshire

Profession: Postman

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, loving, conscientious, struggling to get old – I don’t want to get old. I lost my wife, I know that you can get up and life can be over in a split second.

Why did your daughter Jess nominate you for MMYD? She’s a lovely girl. Her mum was really thoughtful in everything – she could plan things to a detail – and Jess has got that. She is so thoughtful and it was just a lovely thing for her to say, ‘Dad, look, we understand that you’re struggling and it’s been hard and we know that you’ve got a lot of love to give and we’re OK if you were to see someone else’.

Following my wife passing 18 months ago, I didn’t really want to meet anyone. You don’t expect it to be you and you don’t expect it to be your wife. But I’m going on the show to get some confidence. I must have subconsciously wanted to meet someone by saying yes to the show.

Name: Elliott

Age: 53

Location: Essex

Profession: PE teacher/football coach

How would your son describe you? He’d say I am good fun, easy going (I’m not easy going).

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? He wants rid of me! I think the prospect of me being in his life for too much longer was a burden. No, he just wants me to be happy.

Name: Janey

Age: 47

Location: West Sussex

Profession: Singer/recruitment manager

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, kind, outgoing and creative.

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? Because he’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone.

Name: Martin H

Age: 56

Location: Birmingham/lives in Epsom

Profession: Retired basketball player, sports presenter and MD

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m big, I’m fun, I’m outgoing and I consider myself to be a likeable sort of bloke. I’ve spent 90% of my life in the friendzone… I’m everyone’s best friend.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To try and get me out of the friend zone! I have a lack of self-worth and she feels I am worthy and I do a lot for my family and I should have a chance to find emotional fulfilment.

Name: Tolullah

Age: 50

Location: London

Profession: Design consultant/Journalist

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m a vivacious and warm person. I’m also fiercely loyal and passionate about the people I love.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She felt it’d be really good for me to meet someone that somebody else has picked, as opposed to my own choices.

Name: Martin M

Age: 53

Location: Derby/lives in Ibiza

Profession: Property developer

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Tall – I’m 6ft 7 – handsome, intelligent, single. I’m business-minded, I try and lead a good life, but also with responsibility. I take my fatherly duties very seriously.

What excites you about taking part in MMYD? I’ve always struggled meeting people who are on my wavelength. So, I thought, if they’re going to line up several single ladies, I’m in. What’s not to like?