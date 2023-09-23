TikTok users are seething over the ‘my racist MIL dyed and straightened my mixed daughter’s hair, so I blasted her on social media’ Reddit story.

Several internet users often take to platforms like Reddit, Facebook, and even TikTok to share their personal stories. The AITA subreddit is one of the most popular places where people share their dilemmas about their relationships and work. Now, a crazy story titled ‘My racist MIL dyed and straightened my mixed daughter’s hair,’ has gone viral on TikTok, and it has left users flushed with rage.

Senior Mom and Her Adopted Mixed Race Adult Daughter in Apron Taking Selfie, Spending Time Together at Home. Portrait of Smiling Caucasian Senior M…

The OP reveals at the start that her mother-in-law was never thrilled about her son marrying a

“Black woman.” She further states that the mother-in-law would often commit microaggressions against her.

The first time they met, she touched the OP’s hair and commented that she liked her “wild look.” The girl expressed to her then-boyfriend (now husband) how it made her feel, forcing him to have a conversation with his mum.

However, the MIL still made weird comments about the OP’s looks and race every time they met. One time, she even told her daughter-in-law to wear straight hair instead of her natural curl.

“It was honestly one of the rudest things anyone has ever said to me” OP expresses. Furthermore, the mother-in-law made the comment in front of her entire family without any backlash.

To make things worse, when the OP and her husband’s daughter was born, her mother-in-law commented: “Let’s hope you have pretty hair like grandma.”

My racist MIL dyed and straightened my mixed daughter’s hair story explained

While the OP and her mother-in-law never saw eye to eye, it all went down when she took a day trip with her husband. The toddler’s mom had a bad feeling about leaving her daughter with her mother-in-law but did so upon her husband’s suggestion.

When they returned, the OP was shocked to her core after what she saw. “My jaw dropped when I laid eyes on my daughter,” she says in the story.

She reveals her daughter’s eyes were swollen “like she had been crying all day.” That’s because the toddler’s hair had been dyed and straightened – without the mother’s permission.

“It looked awful and my daughter was clearly upset,” said the distraught mother. However, the MIL insisted that it was a much cleaner look for the kid. The mother-in-law further claimed that she took her daughter to a professional salon to get her hair dyed and keratin treatment.

“The color was a horrendous shade of platinum blonde,” the OP says before revealing the keratin had left her daughter’s hair with a “crunchy wavy texture that felt atrocious.” The OP became even more furious after learning that her toddler had been forced to sit on a hairdresser’s chair for almost 4 hours.

She blasted her mother-in-law and stormed out, but her husband didn’t immediately follow her out. The OP spent the the whole night consoling their daughter and her husband did not say a word.

“It felt like he was ignoring me,” she says, revealing he didn’t even come to comfort the baby. The OP then posted pics of her daughter’s hair on a curly hair group to ask how to fix the damage. She provided full details about the story online.

Husband thinks his wife is overreacting

When the OP tried to have a conversation with her husband the next day, he apparently seemed bored. The original poster agreed to let her mother-in-law see their daughter but made it clear she was never leaving their child alone with her.

At this, the husband rolled his eyes and told his wife that she was overreacting. ‘It was just hair,’ he apparently said. He further told her it could be fixed and that it didn’t even look that bad in the first place. The husband continued to side with his mother and told his wife she needed to respect her.

The husband further enquired if the OP really posted about the situation on Facebook. He revealed that the post had gotten back to his mother and that all of his relatives were supporting his mom on this.

Users react to the OP’s situation

The initial lack of reaction from the OP’s husband made some people think he already knew about his mother’s plans.

“The lack of reaction from him makes me wonder if he knew or not,” one person said.

Others commented how they would have pressed charges on the mother-in-law.

“I would’ve pressed charges immediately, like so quick,” one person stated.

“I’d press charges. Tbh,” said another.

“Press charges against the MIL and divorce the husband,” urged one user.

“Take photos, possibly report MIL (if there is enough evidence), and divorce,” said another.

A few simply expressed their shock with comments like “WHY WOULD SHE DYE A 1-YEAR-OLD’s HAIR!?”

“Wait wait wait. She put a keratin treatment on a 1-year-old?”