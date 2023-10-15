My youngest child, who is in sixth class, told me recently his schoolfriends were sharing inappropriate online content in a popular social media network. I’m tempted to withdraw his phone, but worried about isolating him from his peers? Is there any recommended way to protect him?

Your question is probably the one that most concerns parents as their children progress through primary school. For a long time society has felt powerless in the face of advances in technology that are affecting our children. That, hopefully, is changing.

A new online safety commissioner is drawing up a legally binding online safety code aimed at reducing harmful content online. It will require social media platforms to take measures to do so; a failure to comply with the code may lead to criminal or civil sanctions.

At EU level, under a new Digital Services Act, online tech giants are being forced to better police the content they deliver and remove algorithms that feed endless inappropriate content to children.

The platforms have 24 hours to respond to reports of suspected law breaking, and if they fail to offer a satisfactory remedy a user can report them directly to an appointed “trusted flagger” at their national regulatory body.

One of the challenges the European Commission faces is building awareness of the laws to ensure children remain in a safe digital space when in their bedrooms or away from the gaze of their parents or teachers.

In addition, Minister for Education Norma Foley has given her support to communities such as Greystones in Wicklow who have agreed a no-smartphone voluntary code at their local primary schools.

Having worked in a counselling role with young people for 30 years I am certain that the rapidly increased numbers of children presenting with mental health challenges is directly related to having to cope with inappropriate content and unfettered access to the internet

As well as protecting young people, we need to educate them to navigate this uncertain world. Relationships and sexuality education has been updated for junior cycle students, and the curriculum is in the process of being updated for senior cycle and primary students.

Ultimately, it comes back to parents to address these sensitive issues at home.

Sometimes parents and children can find such conversations difficult to have face-to-face. Chatting while they are in the back seat of the car while you are driving can make the conversation less stressful for both parties.

The key issue is to normalise conversations at the earliest possible opportunity about health use of our bodies, from family hugs to intimate expression within a loving relationship as an expression of our love and affection for each other.