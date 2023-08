Dear Quentin,

I am a 49-year-old married man. My wife and I have no children, live in Maryland and have $75,000 in liquid savings. I’m thinking of putting $50,000 into a one-year CD at 4.5%, but my wife keeps telling me to wait and see how my job goes. We have $90,000 in a 403(b) retirement plan, $280,000 in our portfolio (80/20 stocks/bonds), $18,000 in a traditional IRA and $10,000 in an emergency fund. We own three vehicles, which are all paid off.

I…