A Reddit story about a man claiming ‘my wife wants to divorce me because I went on a trip’ is found to be alarming by fellow users as they have taken it upon themselves to spot the red flags which they think are obvious in the relationship.

Reddit has been the go-to place to seek social media users’ advice on interpersonal relationships that tackle issues we can’t comprehend at times. If one thought making his girlfriend build furniture when she was depressed was a good idea, another user blew smoke right into his addict girlfriend’s face while bickering. Today, we are going to look at a situation surrounding a married couple.

Reddit user says ‘my wife wants to divorce me because I went on a trip’

The Reddit users took to the platform to ask others if he sabotaged his marriage by forgetting his wedding anniversary and going on a trip with his lady friend on the same day.

The unidentified man was too stressed from his job, which made him only focus on a trip he planned with his friend. So, it slipped his mind that he had completed one year of marriage with his wife.

The trip was supposed to last two days. Before hitting the road, he went to kiss his wife goodbye, but she wasn’t to be found in her room and the husband assumed she had left for work already as she was a nurse by profession.

He went ahead with the trip anyway and his phone died on the way. When he finally managed to charge his phone, he opened it to multiple missed calls from his mother. When he called his mother back, she cussed him for forgetting his wedding anniversary and spending time with another woman instead of his wife.

The man explains his actions by saying “I never saw my friend in any romantic way and our friendship was purely platonic.”

It was too late by the time the realization hit him, so he thought he might as well sleep through the night and head back first thing the next morning. But, he says he struggled to sleep the entire night.

When he returned home, his lady friend tagged along because the husband had shared with her the situation with his wife.

The husband justifies his actions as innocent

When he returned home, all of his wife’s belonging were gone and she wouldn’t answer her phone when he tried reaching her.

She came home four hours later and her husband’s lady friend was still home. She told him she needed to talk and when they went upstairs, she broke down crying and yelling while accusing her husband of cheating on her with his childhood friend.

As if his wife wasn’t going through enough, the husband asks her to stop yelling because his friend was still home and she would be “insulted”. On hearing this, his wife simply walked out of the house.

The husband let her be on her own under the impression she needed time to cool off, but he realized with time his wife didn’t want to see or talk to him, all of which he learned from his mother.

The post ends with the Reddit user confessing: “I love her very much and I didn’t cheat on her at all and I don’t love anyone but her. I will cut off my friend if it means I can stay with her. She is my everything.”

Users think the narrative is manipulative

Reddit users think the husband is trying to play the victim card in the scenario by coming across as innocent who wasn’t driven by any agenda to spend his wedding anniversary with a lady friend instead of his wife.

Many think the narrative itself is manipulative as a special occasion isn’t forgotten so conveniently, that too just one year into marriage, unless they have someone else in their life.

“I know he is being the apologetic husband on Reddit so his wife can see this and get back together. This is so manipulative and I hope his wife doesn’t get back with him,” wrote one.

Another said: “Forgetting your anniversary to go on a trip with another woman whom you’ve known longer than your wife, and then how you handled the fallout (“stop yelling my friend is still here”) is just grossly oblivious.”

A third user added: “Even your story here seems fake you go on a trip with another woman, your phone dies supposedly and instead of rushing home to deal with it you wait a whole night and then show up the next morning with that woman and tell your wife not to yell and upset the woman you didn’t even care that your wife was upset. Your initial reaction was your true reaction. You thought more of your ‘friend’ than your wife .”