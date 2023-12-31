Mya has paid tribute to the legendary Sade with her latest photoshoot to promote her new album, Space.

The singer took to her Instagram page on Thursday (December 28) to premiere a series of black-and-white photos inspired by the “Smooth Operator” singer’s iconic clean look, with a slicked-back ponytail, white tailored shirt, jeans, and a pair of high heels.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the look, with many remarking that the “homage” was more of a doppelgänger.

Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time that Mya has defied the odds and expectations of a woman her age.

Over the summer, she recreated an iconic look that she first sported back in 2000 — and it proved she looks just as good now as she did all those years ago.

The R&B singer brought back the jersey dress that she wore in the official video for “Best of Me, Part 2” featuring JAY-Z. Mya dropped a video and some accompanying photos earlier this week, and time seemed to stand still.

“The historic outfit that took over the early 2000s and rocked on a magazine cover brought back nostalgia,” reported USA Today, which noted that the number 23 was a “legendary” number in the Tar Heel world because it was the number worn by Michael Jordan during his college and NBA careers.

Originally released in 2000, “Best of Me” was the first single from Mya’s second album, Fear of Flying. “Best of Me, Part 2,” however, is the better-known version, which features Hov. Marley Marl also has a songwriting credit for the remix due to a sample of the late Biz Markie‘s 1987 track, “Make The Music With Your Mouth, Biz” being used.

Even though Mya and JAY-Z didn’t get along during the recording of the track, the rumor mill was swirling at the time that the pair were actually having an affair.

These rumors were fueled even further when Beyoncé — who since has married married JAY-Z and had three children with him — performed “Resentment” live at a concert in 2014. But the singer switched the lyrics of her B’day track, sparking speculation that she was referencing infidelity on the part of her husband.

So prevalent were the accusations against Mya, in fact, that she had to take to her Instagram account in 2014 to address them once and for all, flat-out denying that she and Hov were engaged in an illicit affair.

“Never did, never was, never will,” she wrote at the time. “Illegitimate, thirsty sources with no facts and that’s the ‘media’ for you-especially today. I play second to no one, pay my own bills, have my own label, own management company, rely on God only and respect myself & marriage too much for nonsense.”