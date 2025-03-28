A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar on Friday, bringing down a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok and toppling buildings in Mandalay.

At least one person was killed in Bangkok and dozens of workers rescued from under the rubble of the skyscraper, Thailand’s National Institute of Emergency Medicine said.

Witnesses in the city said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes as water cascaded down from an elevated pool at a luxury hotel.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 kilometres. It was followed by a powerful aftershock.

The epicentre was about 17.2 kilometres from the city of Mandalay, which has a population of about 1.5 million people.

Myanmar’s military-run government has declared a state of emergency in six regions.

Two eyewitnesses from the town of Taungnoo in Myanmar’s Bago region told Reuters that at least three people have died after a mosque partially collapsed.

“We were saying prayers when the shaking started… Three died on the spot,” said one of the people who spoke to Reuters.

An injured woman receives medical attention near a collapsed building in Bangkok. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: “We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet.”

Social media posts from Mandalay, Myanmar’s ancient royal capital that is at the centre of its Buddhist heartland, showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets of the city. Reuters could not immediately verify the posts.

One witness in the city told Reuters: “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking. I witnessed a five-storey building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.”

Another witness in the city, Htet Naing Oo, told Reuters that a tea shop had collapsed with several people trapped inside. “We couldn’t go in,” she said. “The situation is very bad.”

A third witness said a mosque in the city was badly damaged.

Collapsed buildings could be seen around Bangkok on Friday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Thai capital and central Myanmar on Friday. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

China’s Xinhua news agency said strong tremors were felt in southwestern Yunnan province which borders Myanmar, but there were no reports of casualties.

Witnesses contacted in Yangon said many people ran out from buildings in the city, the largest in the country.

Meanwhile, witnesses in Bangkok said one downtown office tower swayed from side to side for at least two minutes, with doors and windows creaking loudly.

Hundreds of employees filed out via emergency stairs as some shocked and panicked workers froze. Loud shrieks could be heard as the building continued to sway.

Outside, hundreds gathered in the afternoon sun, while staff with medical kits found office chairs for elderly and people in shock.