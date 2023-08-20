





Eagles linebacker Myles Jack has told the team he plans to retire after seven seasons in the league, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Jack was originally a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016 out of UCLA, and he played his first six seasons with Jacksonville before spending last season with the Steelers. The linebacker accumulated over 100 tackles four times in his career, totaling 617, and added 6 1/2 sacks in seven years.

After being a free agent for most of the offseason, Jack signed with the Eagles on Aug. 6 to compete for a roster spot. However, just two weeks after joining Philadelphia, Jack has decided to walk away from the game.

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Jack said he was looking into enrolling in trade school.

“I’m a hustler so I feel like I can do anything,” Jack said when he first joined Philadelphia. “I like to work. I just couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money so I could just retire and sit at the house but I’m too bored. My mind is too much. I just want to be innovate. I don’t know, if a zombie apocalypse happens, I want to be able to like build something or like fix something. You know what I mean?”

Jack might be best known for his role in a controversial play during the 2017 AFC championship game, when he was ruled down during a fumble recovery before the Patriots rallied to beat the Jaguars.

