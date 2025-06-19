Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly and Chelsea forward Liam Delap are among the players shortlisted for the 2024-25 Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The award is voted for by the players at the end of each season, with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony at Manchester Opera House on Aug. 19.

New Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen has also been nominated following a stand-out individual season at Bournemouth, with former Cherries teammate Milos Kerkez, Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers completing the six-man shortlist.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, is nominated following a breakout campaign for Arsenal, during which he scored his first senior goal in a 5-1 victory over Manchester City.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was a standout player for Arsenal last season. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Teammate Nwaneri, who became the Premier League’s youngest ever appearance maker at the age of 15 back in 2022, also impressed for Arsenal last term.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Huijsen excelled at the back for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, prompting Madrid to trigger his £50 million ($67m) release clause in May.

Kerkez’s similarly eye-catching form means he is now closing in on a move to Liverpool. ESPN reported on Sunday that the Premier League champions have agreed a deal for the Hungary international worth in the region of €45m ($52m).

Delap earns a nomination after a strong season in front of goal for Ipswich Town, scoring 12 times over the course of the campaign before joining Chelsea in a £30m deal earlier this month.

Rounding off the nominees is Villa’s Rogers, who scored eight goals in the league last term to secure Europa League qualification for Unai Emery’s side.