Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

NEWTON, Iowa — Myles Rowe, whose love for racing started from go-karting, became the first Black driver to win an INDY NXT Series race, as he captured the 75-lap event Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Rowe passed series points leader Dennis Hauger with 14 laps remaining and cruised to the win by more than a second on the 0.894-mile oval.

In August 2021, Rowe became the first Black driver to win any INDYCAR-sanctioned race when he won at New Jersey Motorsports Park in the USF2000 Series. He rattled off several more wins and won the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Series title.

“I’m super proud to be able to represent and be winning now and be up front,” Rowe said. “It’s super crucial to be able to see somebody that looks like you doing well, someone to look up to. Especially when you’re younger, things are a lot bigger and seem a lot more unfeasible, especially motorsports-related.”

The last 18 months haven’t been as smooth, as he has continued to work his way up the INDYCAR ladder and began racing in the INDY NXT Series in 2024. NXT is the top developmental series for INDYCAR. He was 11th in the series standings last year driving for HMD Motorsports and moved to Abel Motorsports this year.

Myles Rowe (99) drives off of Turn 4 during the INDY NXT by Firestone Race on June 15, 2025, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois

“It’s huge, for sure,” Rowe said. “It means a lot to me. I just want more. Honestly, it’s great that this is a first, but I’m looking for multiple wins, and then to carry that on to INDYCAR”

The 25-year-old Rowe was born in Georgia, lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. and graduated from Pace University in 2022 with a degree in film and screen studies.

Rowe drives as part of the Race for Equality & Change program of Penske Entertainment, which has worked to encourage opportunities for drivers and crew members. His program is also in partnership with Force Indy, which has worked with Rowe for several years as part of its mission to create racing opportunities for under-considered communities.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

