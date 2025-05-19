The night sky offered lucky skywatchers an unexpected double feature on May 17 — a surprise geomagnetic storm and a mysterious white plume slicing through the auroras.

The moderate (G2 class) geomagnetic storm came as quite a surprise, kicking off early Friday (May 16) after Earth caught the glancing blow of a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME was launched during a colossal filament eruption on May 12 from the sun’s northern hemisphere. Initially expected to miss Earth , the “bird-wing” ejecta was wider than predicted, with some of the material striking Earth 4 days after it left the sun .

But the real head-turner came when a streak of bright white light lit up the sky over Colorado and other parts of the U.S. At first glance, you could be mistaken for thinking it was a strange version of STEVE — a rare atmospheric phenomenon that can accompany the northern lights . But skywatchers quickly realized it was something entirely different.



“The aurora was rippling low on the northern horizon when suddenly a bright streak of light, reminiscent of a rocket re-entry, appeared high in the sky and flowed down to the horizon,” photographer Mike Lewinski told Spaceweather.com .

Lewinski captured the entire event unfolding in the skies above Crestone, Colorado.

The culprit? A recent rocket launch. Roughly an hour earlier, Chinese company Landscape had launched its Zhuque-2E methane-fueled rocket from Site 96 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (JSLC), in China. It carried six satellites into orbit, including a radar spacecraft and space science payload. The streak was likely from a de-orbit or circularization burn, possibly related to satellite deployment, according to Spaceweather.com.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell took to X to confirm that the white streak of light was the result of the Zhuque-2 upper stage passing over the U.S. Four Corners area. McDowell further explained that the white streak was caused by the fuel dump from the upper stage at about 155 miles (250 kilometers) altitude.

TLEs confirm the Zhuque-2 upper stage passed over the US Four Corners area at 0525 UTC May 17 and is the source of the unusual luminous cloud seen by many observers.May 17, 2025

Aurora photographer Derick Wilson also captured the bright white streak above Farmington, New Mexico.

“The #aurora was visual but colorless… then the brightest sight I’ve ever seen in the night sky appeared overhead!” Wilson wrote in a post on X .

Around 1130pm MST May 16 north of Farmington New Mexico 38N, I was hyperlapsing with a Galaxy S24 ultra. The #aurora was visual but colorless… then the brightest sight I’ve ever seen in the night sky appeared overhead! #northernlights #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/6lXJsiwHwHMay 17, 2025

Photographer Tyler Schlitt captured the white plume from southern Kansas, U.S. Schlitt, like many, had originally thought STEVE had appeared. But soon learned it was something entirely different.

Just saw STEVE with my friends here in Southern Kansas is 45 minutes north of Greensburg! #kswx @Vincent_Ledvina @evanjames_wx @TuckerWilliam88 @WickyDubs2 @AuroraNotify @spacewxwatch @TamithaSkov @AStormofPassion pic.twitter.com/LDzQPl1HAMMay 17, 2025

“Learning that it’s a rocket launch yet again from China is wild! One year ago and a few day I saw the same thing and was unsure but that one seem more of a rocket dump this one fell extremely close,” Schlitt wrote in an X post comment.