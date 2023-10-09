N.O.R.E. is usually ahead of the game on most things, but he’s become the latest rapper to fall victim to crypto’s slump — and he isn’t happy about it.

The Drink Champs host took to Twitter early Monday (October 9) to voice his frustration with his crypto wallet and Bitcoin holdings. “Yo my bitcoin or whatever it’s called ain’t worth shit,” he wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how much Bitcoin or crypto N.O.R.E. has but it appears he joined the wave without much knowledge of the field. For example, one Bitcoin is currently worth just over $27,000 which is a far cry from the recent peak of about $60,000 in April 2021.

“Gotta stay away from bitcoin and NFTs anything that can’t pay a bill is null and void,” one fan wrote in N.O.R.E.’s replies, while another more optimistic fan said: “Look at bitcoin like your first neptunes beat…in the future it will be your biggest hit!”

Yo my bitcoin or whatever it’s called ain’t worth shit!!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) October 9, 2023

N.O.R.E. isn’t the only rapper to have been stung by crypto. The likes of Soulja Boy and Lil Yachty were last year charged by the SEC for violations related to promoting a crypto scam.

Eminem and Lil Baby were also very active in the NFT space, although the latter admitted to Sway Calloway last year that he’s lost millions of dollars investing in various cryptocurrencies.

“I feel like I’ma win with investing and stuff. I’m a gambler already. That’s what I do on a way smarter level is gamble,” he said. “To me, making investments is like a safer gamble. I actually lost millions investing in crypto. I made money in crypto before I lost it. It’s like an up and down thing.

“I’m kind of on a back end right now for crypto. I got like a crypto team. I’m trying to see what’s what. Cause I’ll be just asking them like, ‘Is crypto dead?’ They’re like, ‘Nah.’ So my crypto people, they got a lot of faith in crypto still. So I’m not sure what’s going to happen with it.”

Meanwhile, N.O.R.E. recently claimed he’ll be getting the first Chris Rock interview when he’s ready to open up about the infamous Will Smith slap.

The Drink Champs hostrecalled catching up with the comedic legend at Nas’ 50th birthday party last month and revealed Rock promised him an interview in the future.