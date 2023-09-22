N.O.R.E. has claimed he’ll be getting the first Chris Rock interview when he’s ready to open up about the infamous Will Smith slap.

The Drink Champs host recently recalled catching up with the comedic legend at Nas’ 50th birthday party earlier this month and revealed Rock promised him an interview in the future.

“@ChrisRock gave me one of the greatest compliments at @Nas birthday party! He said ‘I’m not ready to talk; but when I am; I’m not going to Oprah, I’m coming to see you N**** @DrinkChamps,’” N.O.R.E. wrote to Twitter on Thursday (September 21).

Fans were hyped at the idea of Chris Rock joining Drink Champs especially since he hasn’t done a proper sit-down interview since the Oscars slap in 2022.

“Boy oh boy, I hope this happens right before Christmas! Probably want need a drink for an hour,” one person replied.

Find the tweet below:

🏆 @ChrisRock gave me one of the greatest compliments at @Nas birthday party! 😳 🙌

He said “I’m not ready to talk; but when I am; I’m not going to Oprah, I’m coming to see you N**** @DrinkChamps 🤝🐐 — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) September 21, 2023

Back in March, Joe Budden appeared on Drink Champs and he brought up a scene from Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage special where N.O.R.E.’s podcast platform was named among those who called Will Smith a “bitch” for the slap.

“You called Will Smith a bitch?” N.O.R.E. asked EFN, who replied: “No, man! That was you! Nah, nah. Nobody here called him a bitch.”

N.O.R.E. then turned to Joe Budden and asked: “Was it you, Joe?” to which he answered: “No, it certainly wasn’t me … I don’t agree with anything he did, but I’m not calling another man a bitch. I’m not going to do that, but Chris Rock said y’all did that, Drink Champs.”

DJ EFN then mentioned how Drink Champs was one of the last platforms Chris Rock named, but N.O.R.E. explained how he liked the way the comedian included them. “I love the way he named us, because he put us in the rapper category,” he added. “Let’s make some noise for Chris Rock, God damnit!”

While Rock is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated guests, Kid Cudi has also teased an imminent appearance on Drink Champs coming up.

“Ima sit and talk w Nore and ima address some stuff, talk about my journey last few years and the future,” he wrote to Twitter in August. “Stay tuned for that.”

“@KidCudi we waiting champ and salute,” N.O.R.E. replied.