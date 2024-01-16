Episode 5 of Marry My Husband, starring Park Min-Young and Na In-Woo, aired on Monday, January 15, 2024, on tvN. The episode is also available to stream on Prime Video. In the new episode, Na In-Woo’s character, Yoo Ji-Hyuk, stuns everyone at the office with his new look. The episode also sees him confessing his feelings to Park Min-Young’s Kang Ji-Won.

The fifth episode of Marry My Husband also showcases Kang Ji-Won’s best friend, Jung Soo-Min (Song Ha-Yoon), trying to sabotage her new project at the office by manipulating their boss. However, many other developments also happen during the episode. Without further ado, let’s dive right in and find out how episode 5 unfolds.

Marry My Husband episode 5: Na In-Woo confesses his feelings for Park Min-Young

Marry My Husband episode 5 begins with a flashback from Yoo Ji-Hyuk (Na In-Woo) and Kang Ji-Won’s (Park Min-Young) university days. The episode reveals that the two met before working in the same company as they went to the same university. One day, during their time there, Ji-Won was in trouble after drinking too much and all alone. That day, Ji-Hyuk helped her to sober up, and the two spent the night in an open field after having a heart-to-heart conversation about their lives.

When Ji-Hyuk woke up the next morning, Ji-Won had already left the place. He later found out she also went to the same university as him. After that, the episode returns to the present day, where Ji-Hyuk lives a second life just like Ji-Won. He surprises everyone at the office by getting a new look and style. Ji-Won is also quite impressed with his new appearance as she is the one who gave him the advice to try a unique style. When the two meet at the office, Ji-Hyuk tells Ji-Won that he also likes how people treat him after his makeover.

Later that day, Ji-Hyuk asks Ji-Won for dinner. However, the latter rejects his offer as she believes that her junior, Yoo Hee-Yeon (Choi Gyu-Ri), is his girlfriend. So, she tells him that she already has plans for the night, which upsets Ji-Won. The episode then shows Ji-Won meeting her high school batchmate, Baek Eun-Ho (Lee Gi-Kwang), at his restaurant. The two have a light-hearted conversation and a few drinks.

It is clear that Eun-Ho has strong romantic feelings for Ji-Won. However, at the end of their conversation, Ji-Won reveals that she already has a boyfriend, making him upset. She then leaves from there. Meanwhile, Ji-Hyuk sees them standing together. He feels uneasy but decides to let go and leave the place. However, on his way, he changes his mind and goes after Ji-Won.

In the meantime, Ji-Won walks alone to home when she feels someone is following her. She gets scared and starts walking fast. Towards the end of Marry My Husband episode 5, she finds out that her boyfriend, Park Min-Hwan (Lee Yi-Kyung), has been following her. Min-Hwan forcefully holds her hand and starts asking questions about where she was. However, before things escalate, Ji-Hyuk arrives at the spot and saves Ji-Won from Min-Hwan. He even fights for her. After realizing the situation, Min-Hwan runs away from there.

At the end of the episode, Ji-Won confronts Ji-Hyuk about why he has been helping and worrying for her. She also tells him that he should stop whatever he is trying to do since he has a wonderful girlfriend like Yoo Hee-Yeon. Ji-Hyuk realizes that Ji-Won is misunderstanding his relationship with Yoo Hee-Yeon as they are brother and sister in real life. Thus, he calls Hee-Yeon up right there and proves to Ji-Won that she is not his girlfriend but his sister.

Ji-Won then feels guilty for her words and actions and asks for forgiveness for the mistake. At that moment, Ji-Hyuk confesses his true feelings to Ji-Won. He tells her that he likes her a lot. He then walks Ji-Won to her home. However, he collapses right before saying goodbye to her, but Ji-Won holds him. The episode ends right there.

Viewers can catch episode 5 of Marry My Husband on Prime Video.