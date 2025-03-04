In this 1957 photo, George Cooper, a test pilot for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, or NACA, stands next to a North American F-100, a supersonic fighter tested by the NACA. Cooper served as a pilot in World War II before being hired at the NACA’s Ames Aeronautical Laboratory in 1945. Between 1945 and his retirement in 1973, Cooper tested over 135 aircraft, routinely pushing them to their limits.

On March 3, 1915, the NACA was established by Congress to “supervise and direct the scientific study of the problems of flight, with a view to their practical solution.” Over the course of its 43 years, the NACA became home to many of the nation’s best and brightest aeronautical engineers and world-class facilities. America’s flight capabilities for military and commercial uses were advanced through its cutting-edge research. It was upon this foundation that America’s civilian space agency was built. With the passing of the Space Act in 1958, the NACA was transformed into NASA and tasked with researching problems of flight in both the air and in space.

Celebrate the 110th anniversary of the founding of the NACA with a new video series.

Image credit: NASA