Nadine Dorries is facing a fresh attempt to force her out of parliament through a bill set to be tabled when parliament returns next month.

The ex-culture secretary is under huge pressure to formally resign – having promised to quit more than 10 weeks ago over her failure to land a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

But having threatened to stay on until Rishi Sunak’s government reveals documents on the decision, MPs are discussing ways to force a by-election in Ms Dorries’ Mid-Bedfordshire seat – whether she likes it or not.

The Liberal Democrats have vowed to table a “Dosser Dorries” bill as soon as parliament returns which would suspend her as an MP and trigger a Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

It comes as Labour and the Lib Dems have been urged to do a deal so one fields a paper candidate in Mid Bedfordshire to avoid splitting the vote and “getting another Nadine Dorries”.

The Lib Dems’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper said she is planning to table the motion on the first day of the parliamentary term on 4 September. If selected for a vote and passed, a 10-day suspension would trigger a recall petition and possible by-election.

“For months Nadine Dorries has treated the people of Mid Bedfordshire with contempt and taken them for granted,” said Ms Cooper – accusing her of being “missing in action”.

She added: “What’s worse is that the Conservatives just don’t seem to care that they’re letting people down. We need an end to this sorry saga, once and for all. Nadine Dorries must resign – if not then this government must do the right thing and force her to.”

The motion will note Ms Dorries’ promise to quit on 9 June, the fact she has not spoken in the Commons for over a year and has not voted since April, and adds that “the people of Mid Bedfordshire are not being properly represented in this House”.

Nadine Dorries has yet to resign, 10 weeks on from promising to do so

The cross-party campaigns group Compass, which advocates tactical voting, have urged Labour and Lib Dems to decide which party has the better chance of winning in Mid-Bedfordshire in a “non-aggression pact”.

Compass director Neal Lawson said: “The ghost of last month’s by-election in Uxbridge should loom large over Mid Bedfordshire. There, the progressive vote outnumbered the Conservative vote, but the Tories retained the seat because support for progressive parties was divided.

He added: “This must not happen in Mid Bedfordshire. Progressives can’t only do deals and work together when it’s easy – they must also do so when it’s hard.”

Labour finished second in Mid Bedfordshire in 2019, some 24,000 votes behind the Tories – but nearly 6,000 votes ahead of the Lib Dems.

But such figures don’t necessarily show which parties have the highest or lowest vote ceiling. Ms Dorries largely rural “blue wall” seat resembles North Shropshire, which the Lib Dems came from third to win in December 2021.

Ed Davey and Keir Starmer have been urged to do a deal in Mid-Bedfordshire (Getty)

Signs have popped up in Mid Bedfordshire branding Ms Dorries a “dosser” and calling for her to resign. Two councils in Ms Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency also calling for her to quit.

One of Ms Dorries’ constituent Evelyn Forgie said: “If a Tesco worker or an Amazon worker puts a foot out of line, they’re sacked in a second. It should be the same for MPs. It’s disgusting. She’s just putting two fingers up to ordinary people.”

But Ms Dorries has insisted that she is still “working daily” for her constituents after breaking her silence earlier this week.

She gave a short statement to the News Agents podcast saying that “political opponents, such as Labour-run Flitwick town council are choosing the summer and news-hungry outlets in the summer recess to be noted”.

The Johnson loyalist said “myself and my team of four caseworkers are working daily with constituents”, adding: “We are just getting on with the work.”

Senior Tories such as Caroline Nokes have joined Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in calling on Rishi Sunak to remove the whip if Ms Dorries failes to resign as promised.

Ms Dorries could face other pushes from MPs to force her removal if she fails to go next month. Labour MP Chris Bryant says an 1801 rule preventing MPs from going “out of town without leave of the house” should be reinstated.

The arch Johnson loyalist was furious at failing to win a peerage in her former boss’ resignation honours – alleging that “posh boy” Rishi Sunak had blocked it. She warned the PM that she will not formally quit until the government releases documents.