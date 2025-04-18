A strong earthquake jolted Nagano Prefecture on Friday night, registering up to lower 5 on the shindo seismic scale to 7.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.0, occurred at around 8:19 p.m. at a depth of about 10 kilometers in northern Nagano, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no concern over tsunamis.

It measured a lower 5 in the city of Omachi and the villages of Ogawa and Chikuhoku.

In response to the quake, the government set up a liaison office under the crisis management center at the prime minister’s office.