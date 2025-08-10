Terumi Tanaka, a 93-year-old survivor of the Nagasaki atomic bombing and co-chair of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize-winning Nihon Hidankyo, has called on younger generations to create a movement for the abolition of nuclear weapons that “inspires others.”

Tanaka has spent over half a century spearheading a movement for peace by hibakusha, or survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and of Nagasaki three days later, in the closing days of World War II.

Tanaka was exposed to radiation from the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, which killed five of his relatives.