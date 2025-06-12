The Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old unemployed woman from the city of Nagoya’s Nakagawa Ward on suspicion of robbery and murder, following the discovery of a man found dead in a hotel room in the city’s central Sakae entertainment district.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man — Yuya Hatano from the city of Kasugai — on suspicion of extorting the victim into handing over his valuables.

The two arrests follow that of 20-year-old Reon Kato, a resident of the same ward as the woman and whose occupation is unknown, on the same robbery-murder charge.