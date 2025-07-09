Few cliches in sport are as universal as athletes and fans relentlessly complaining for years about the facilities at their home arena, only to immediately turn nostalgic about the same venue as soon as a move to a new stadium is complete.

Pillars blocking sightlines, narrow concourses with no view of the field, poor concession stands, cramped dressing rooms and concrete-like playing surfaces all quickly turn from grievances to wistful posts on social media.

Whether it’s the Boston Garden, Dublin’s Lansdowne Road or the Houston Astrodome, nothing gets a sports fan misty-eyed quicker than reminiscing about former home grounds — particularly once they’ve been demolished or rebuilt.