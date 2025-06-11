The 3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference (NOGC 2025), themed “From Exploration to Action – Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier,” runs from 12–15 August in Windhoek. With Namibia emerging as a rising force in Africa’s energy landscape, the event is set to attract global industry leaders, investors, innovators and policymakers, as it offers exceptional opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking and skills development.

Hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), with a strategic partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and SNC Incorporated. The conference is also officially endorsed by Namibia’s Ministry of Industries Mines and Energy.

3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference

This year’s edition has expanded significantly, doubling its exhibition space to meet rising demand for showcasing new technologies and services. Attendees will also benefit from a broader networking programme that fosters collaboration and sustainable growth across the sectors.

NOGC 2025 Highlights:

12 August – Pre-Conference Masterclass on Local Content and Suppliers

Building on the success of 2024’s masterclasses, which drew over 500 delegates, this new session will focus on a local content and supplier masterclass aimed at developing skills across technical and business areas. Experts will offer insight into how to become suppliers to major operators and contractors in Namibia’s energy industry.

13–14 August – Technical Conference (New for 2025)

A dedicated two-day technical programme featuring presentations from industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers on emerging trends, innovations, technological advancements and policy developments in oil, gas, and energy.

15 August – NIPDB Business Matching

Organised by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, this B2B matchmaking initiative connects investors and companies with interests in Namibia’s energy sector. Tailored sessions will help participants explore partnerships, investments, and sector opportunities.

As Namibia positions itself as a key player in global energy, NOGC 2025 offers a critical platform to exchange ideas, build expertise and explore the industry’s future. A major focus is the development of a skilled workforce to meet the growing demands of the sector.

Recognising the strategic importance of natural gas in Namibia’s energy portfolio, dedicated sessions will explore recent sector developments such as the Kudu Gas Field and emerging offshore discoveries. Discussions will focus on infrastructure challenges, investment and the role of gas in a lower-carbon economy.

NAMCOR’s Manager of Marketing, Communication and Public Relations, Paulo Coelho, urged broad participation, “We’re excited about this year’s theme, From Exploration to Action, as it reflects our shift from resource discovery to real industry growth. Our continued involvement proves our dedication to turning opportunities into action and to helping Namibia take its rightful place as a leader in the energy sector.

We call on young Namibians — students, entrepreneurs, and early-career professionals — to get involved. Attend, engage, ask questions and see how your skills and ideas can contribute to this dynamic sector.”

Jesaya Hano-Oshike, Deputy Chair of the Economic Association of Namibia, echoed this momentum, “We’re excited to expand the conference in 2025 and place emphasis on Namibia as the next energy frontier. The NOGC exhibition saw a 52% growth from the inaugural event in 2023 to 2024 and a 40% increase in attendees in the same period. Now, NOGC 2025 is doubling in size and we’re adding a new exhibition hall to welcome more entrepreneurs, SMEs and market newcomers.”

Key milestones from last year include:

1,012 Delegates (up from 841 in 2023)

(up from 841 in 2023) 29 Sponsors/Partners

42 Exhibitors

35 Participating Countries (up from 24 in 2023)

(up from 24 in 2023) 71 Speakers (up from 52)

Hano-Oshike added, “As part of our CSR efforts, we’re introducing a mentorship matchmaking platform for young professionals to gain more exposure to experts in the field. We will also identify a beneficiary for the exhibitors’ entrance fee gathered from the public. It’s time to move from discussion to action and deliver tangible value from this sector.”

Margreth Gustavo, NIPDB Executive Director: Strategy & Branding, reflected on the road ahead: “Our 2025 strategic focus rests on three pillars: unlocking investment-ready supply chain opportunities, deepening local content and industrial participation, and fostering youth employment through skills development. The future of Namibia’s oil and gas sector isn’t just offshore—it’s here, onshore, in our people, our businesses and our ambition.”

The Namibia Oil and Gas Conference is a flagship event for Africa’s and the world’s energy community. It brings together industry leaders, suppliers, government officials, regulators, and service providers, all committed to shaping a sustainable energy future.

Visit: https://www.namibiaoilandgasconf.com for event details and participation options. Caption: Paulo Coelho, Clemens Von Doderer, Margreth Gustavo, Shakwa Nyambe, Jesaya Hano-Oshike, and Cons Karamata