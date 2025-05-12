The wild horses of the Namib Desert, near Garub, are a living testament to resilience. Originating from military horses scattered during World War I, they adapted to the harsh desert environment, evolving into a unique herd. Over time, their population dwindled due to drought and predation by spotted hyenas, with no foals surviving for several years. However, recent conservation efforts have led to the birth of new foals, offering hope for the herd’s future. These horses not only symbolize survival but also attract tourists, contributing to the local economy and highlighting the intersection of history, nature, and conservation.

