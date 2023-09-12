Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are considered iconic to the Welcome series for their portrayal of the characters Majnu and Uday Shetty, respectively. The duo’s notable comic chemistry has been praised by fans and critics alike. In fact, their performances in the previous movies have garnered a massive fanbase for their characters and helped keep the franchise alive, despite the change in main protagonist.

However, they won’t be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Welcome 3‘ aka ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. The duo’s dynamic is a perfect pairing, and without both elements, it loses its charm. There have been multiple multiple media reports around the reasons of their exit from the franchise. Recently at the trailer launch of ‘The Vaccine War’, Nana Patekar opened up about not doing the film and maintained that they possibly did not bag the role because they were considered to be old.

Nana Patekar on his comeback to the movies

Talking about returning to films, Nana Patekar also said, “The industry was never closed for me. The industry never closes its doors on you. If you want to do good work, they’ll come to you and ask you. You have to decide if you can do it, if you want to do it or not. I feel this is my first and last chance, and utni hi jaan daalni chaahiye usmein (I should do my best). Everybody gets work (here), it depends on you if you want to do it or not.”

Nana Patekar opens up about not doing ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

According to earlier media reports, the reason behind Nana Patekar’s exit from Welcome 3 is a disagreement over financial matters between the actors and the producer. However, there were also reports suggesting that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor walked out of the project due to unprofessional behavior of the makers.

Nana Patekar’s absence from the third installment of the Welcome franchise has been a topic of discussion among fans. He has a massive fanbase for his character Uday Shetty in the previous movies. However, he has now spoken about the same saying sarcastically that makers feel he is old now.

Answering a question at the trailer launch event of ‘The Vaccine War’, he said, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think I am outdated.” He also added that Vivek Agnihotri, the director of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, doesn’t think he has become too old and hence cast him in his film.

Nana Patekar will be seen headlining ‘The Vaccine War‘, which is set to release on September 28. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

(Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War Trailer: Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi Starrer Shows India’s Fight Against COVID-19)

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi replace Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor in ‘Welcome 3’

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi make for one of the most iconic on-screen Bollywood broship ever in the Munna Bhai series. In both films, the character of Munna and Circut emerge and their major highlights. Another similarly popular comedy film is the 2007 Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar starrer Welcome. However, the two worlds are mixing but for the wrong reasons.

Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi will be replacing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the third instalment of Welcome as producer Firoz Nadiadwala plans to revamp the franchise. Akshay Kumar, who played Rajiv in the first film, will be back in Welcome 3. Sanjay and Arshad will be playing the goofy gangsters, Majnu and Uday in the third film. However, fans are not happy with this announcement, because they feel that Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai jodi cannot be replaced.

Akshay Kumar announces ‘Welcome 3’ on his birthday with a new cast

Taking to his official X handle, Akshay Kumar shared a tweet which reads: “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle https://youtu.be/L0L3GGgRMn In cinemas, Christmas – 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3”

The film is set to feature a completely different cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, among others.

Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) 😬#WelcomeToTheJunglehttps://t.co/gzy8l325fZ In cinemas, Christmas – 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/eqWePNPrtJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2023

