Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) “has a warning for her party about some efforts to restrict abortion without exceptions – and how it could affect moderate House Republicans on whom their narrow majority depends,” CNN reports.

Said Mace: “I think they’re walking the plank.”

She added: “I’m pro-life. I have a fantastic pro-life voting record, but I also understand that we cannot be assholes to women.”

