House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and several key Democrats are urging Senate Democrats to risk a government shutdown by opposing a must-pass spending bill being considered on the Senate floor today.

Instead, Pelosi, who represents San Francisco and is a leading Democrat in the House, is urging senators to back a shorter-term funding extension that would allow more time for negotiation.

The Senate will take a key procedural vote on Friday afternoon to potentially tee up final passage of a crucial stopgap government spending bill – known as a continuing resolution (CR) – to avoid a partial shutdown as time runs out.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that he would vote for the House-passed CR, because “a shutdown would be a gift” for President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Pelosi, a leading Democrat in the House, however, is saying the bill presents a “false choice.”

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have offered the Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the well-being of working families across America,” she wrote on X.

“Let’s be clear,” she went on, “neither is a good option for the American people. But this false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable.”

Pelosi commended House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Democrats for overwhelmingly voting against the bill.

She said that Democratic senators “should listen to the women” in Congress.

“Appropriations leaders Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray have eloquently presented the case that we must have a better choice: a four-week funding extension to keep government open and negotiate a bipartisan agreement,” said Pelosi.

“America has experienced a Trump shutdown before – but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse,” she said. “Democrats must not buy into this false choice. We must fight back for a better way. Listen to the women, For The People.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, a billionaire and another elected official seen as a leading Democrat voice, is also urging Senate Democrats to oppose the bill.

“Democrats have the power to stop the cessation of power to Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and they should use it,” he said in a press release.

He slammed congressional Republicans for having “abdicated their responsibility” to keep Trump’s power in check.

“America was founded on the concept of checks and balances, but Republicans in Congress have decided to bend their knee to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their cronies who seek to gut our government from the inside out. It is dangerous,” he said.

“Democrats have the ability to force bipartisanship and bring the two sides together to make a budget that reflects priorities we all ought to share,” he added. “I urge a no vote on the Continuing Resolution.”