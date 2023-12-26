Ronaldo’s awkward reaction to Conor McGregor has gone viral
Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales go head to head in Tokyo today, with each man looking to emerge as the undisputed super-bantamweight champion.
Inoue became a four-weight champion in July, when he obliterated Stephen Fulton to win the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts, and now, the Japanese superstar is targeting Tapales’s WBA and IBF titles.
If Inoue is victorious, he will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions; the “Monster” previously held all the major belts at bantamweight, after spells as a world champion at super-flyweight and light-flyweight.
The unbeaten 30-year-old will be the favourite against Tapales, 31, though the Filipino is no pushover. Then again, the same has been said of many of Inoue’s opponents, only for the pound-for-pound talent to dismantle them with ease.
Follow live updates and results, below.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: The best boxer in the world fights on Tuesdays
Here’s our report from Inoue’s demolition of Stephen Fulton in July, an article that doubles up as a breakdown on why Inoue is must-watch every time he steps in the ring.
You just have to get used to the quirk of him boxing on Tuesday mornings, if you’re a fan in the UK!
And of course, this Tuesday happens to coincide with Boxing Day, fittingly.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Pound-for-pound No 1?
If Inoue can win today, he will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions.
The only boxer to do so, so far? Terence Crawford, who many fans see as boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1.
Crawford is *narrowly* behind Inoue in our rankings, with the Japanese superstar in top spot (or bottom spot, as you scroll down the article!).
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Boxing is the obvious sporting choice on Boxing Day
What’s the focal point of your Boxing Day? For some, it will be devouring the leftover turkey, roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts. For others, it will be a reluctant trip to the in-laws’ house for Christmas lite. For many readers on this page, it will be finding a comfy spot on the sofa and settling in for a slew of Premier League games. Lovely. In fact, the above aren’t mutually exclusive, but better yet? You can also squeeze in the real highlight of Boxing Day 2023 – one you might well have overlooked.
On Boxing Day, boxing is the appropriate sporting choice, as Naoya Inoue makes his bid to create even more history. Read our full Inoue vs Tapalaes preview below, and if you can’t watch the fight, don’t go anywhere! We’ve got you covered right here.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Fight card in full
Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)
Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi (bantamweight)
Kanamu Sakama vs John Paul Gabunilas (flyweight)
Yoshiki Takei vs Mario Diaz Maldonado (super-bantamweight)
Andy Hiraoka vs Sebastian Diaz Maldonado (super-lightweight)
Suguru Ishikawa vs Fuga Uematsu (featherweight)
Rikiya Sato vs Keisuke Endo (super-featherweight)
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: How to watch online and on TV
In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the fights live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: What time does fight start?
Inoue vs Tapales takes place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
The main card is due to begin at 10am GMT (3am PT, 5am CT, 6am ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at 12pm GMT (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).
We’ll have you covered with all the build-up and undercard updates, then coverage of the main event of course.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE
