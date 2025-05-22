Napoli manager Antonio Conte called for calm heads when his team bid to clinch the Serie A title on Friday, underlining his deep sense of responsibility to the city while expressing regret to be watching from the stands due to suspension.

Napoli are one point ahead of Inter Milan, who face Como away Friday, in the standings going into the last game of the season at home to Cagliari.

“We have come through a very demanding season and clearly this could be the last match that closes a season for me in a new place, a new environment, where we obviously feel the responsibility to give Naples, the fans, something beautiful and historic,” Conte told reporters on Thursday.

Editor’s Picks

The manager will not be on the bench after emotions ran high in the scoreless draw against Parma last time out. Conte and Parma coach Cristian Chivu were involved in a shouting match and sent off at the end of the game. His title-contending counterpart Simone Inzaghi will also be in the stands after being sent off in Inter’s 2-2 draw with Lazio on Sunday.

“I regret not being there. After a season like this, you want to be there, with your fans, to lead the team,” Conte said.

“There is great trust in my staff, as always, in the fans, in the atmosphere that will be there, and even if I will be in the stands, my heart will be there.

“We have had everything from them [fans], closeness in positive moments and in negative moments when we faltered a bit. They immediately had faith in the whole group. What I feel like saying is to continue being who they are.”

Conte said he will treat the Cagliari match like a normal game.

“Tomorrow there is Cagliari, a good team, and we have to play our game respecting the opponent 100%. If we respect them, we will have more chances to win,” Conte said.

“We know very well that the work has brought us here today to talk about something special. We have to try to finish the job.”

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

If Napoli do secure the Scudetto on Friday, Conte would become the first coach to win Serie A with three different teams after having already led Juventus to three while in charge from 2011-14 and winning it with Inter in 2021.

“We have our teeth into it and we mustn’t let go,” Conte said.

Fabio Capello lifted league trophies with AC Milan (four times) and AS Roma before steering Juventus to back-to-back triumphs in 2005 and 2006, but the Bianconeri were stripped of both of those titles because of the Calciopoli refereeing scandal.

That also saw Juventus demoted to the second division and their glory days were long behind it when Conte took over and immediately renewed its dominance of Italian soccer.

Conte also ended an 11-year title drought at Inter.

Napoli has not had as long a wait having won Serie A in 2023, but reclaiming it would be arguably one of Conte’s biggest achievements.

The 55-year-old Conte inherited a team that was coming off a horrible season, having put up one of the worst title defenses in history, finishing 10th and churning through three coaches.

Key players departed including Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-Jae.

The city of Naples is fizzing with excitement at the prospect of a second title in three years. That’s a shorter span than the two championships in four seasons with Diego Maradona in 1987 and 1990.

Conte said after Napoli’s penultimate match that he just had one thing to tell his players: “Let’s go get this Scudetto!”

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this story.