Nas and Hit-Boy have had a historic run since joining forces in 2020, and with the release of Magic 3 later this week, the duo will finally call it a day and retire their partnership.

On Tuesday (September 12), the Queens MC revealed that the third and final installment of the Magic trilogy will drop on his birthday, September 14, less than two months after Magic 2 was released. This will also mark the end of his collaborative tenure with Hit-Boy that inserted him into the commercial Hip Hop space for the second time in his illustrious career.

“I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I,” Nas wrote on social media. “It’s been nothing short of Magical!”

Soon after, Hit-Boy confirmed that it will be their final drop, writing: “Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th bday this thursday. Magic 3 [crying emoji, three magic wand emojis]. Those are tears of joy btw. thank you to any and everyone who has listened and supported the movement.”

The cross-coast superduo released six albums in four years, adding up to two trilogies and a Grammy win for Best Rap Album in 2020 for King’s Disease.

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” Nas said about Hit-Boy during a 2021 interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

In the same spirit, Hit-Boy has also flaunted his lethal connection in the studio with Nas.

“It’s just me and Nas in the studio,” he said during an after-party for King’s Disease 2. “There be n-ggas in the studio. It’s just me and bro, bro. Do y’all hear this shit? It’s just me and this n-gga in the studio. He’s barred up, I’m making beats. No hooplah.

“We not on fuckin’ Twitter botherin’ y’all. We not on IG Live putting a weird-ass stream up, n-gga. We doin’ this shit for real though, n-gga! Stop playin’!”